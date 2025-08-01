HOUSTON - Whataburger, Jack in the Box and Golden Corral are just a few of the restaurants named as defendants in slip and fall lawsuits recently filed in Harris County District Court.
A woman is suing Whataburger alleging she slipped on a wet floor.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Maria Richey filed her suit on July 11.
According to the lawsuit, on Feb. 5 the plaintiff was at a Whataburger and walking toward the drink station when she slipped on a wet floor, causing her to suffer bodily injuries.
The suit is alleging negligence and seeks damages for the plaintiff’s medical expenses, pain, impairment, lost earnings and disfigurement.
Huynh Law represents her.
Case No. 2025-48173
A woman is suing Golden Corral after allegedly slipping in the bathroom.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Olga Guadalupe Duarte filed the suit on July 11.
According to the lawsuit, on July 14, 2023, the plaintiff was at Golden Corral when she fell due to a wet floor in the bathroom.
The suit is alleging negligence and seeks exemplary damages.
Attorney Kraig L. Rushing represents the plaintiff.
Case No. 2025-48186
A woman is suing Jack in the Box claiming she slipped after placing her order.
Ava Littleton filed her suit on July 11 and is seeking less than $250,000 in damages.
According to the lawsuit, on May 30, 2024, the plaintiff walked inside a Jack in the Box. After placing her order at the register, she turned around and slipped on water that had been allowed to remain on the floor.
The suit is alleging negligence and seeks damages for the plaintiff’s alleged pain, mental anguish, medical expenses and impairment.
The DeSimone Law Office in Houston represents her.
Case No. 2025-48271