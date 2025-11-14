JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office has secured a final consent judgment and permanent injunction against Xcel Roofing of Kansas City, which is doing business as LoveOurRoof, and its owner, for defrauding Greene County consumers out of thousands of dollars.
The Greene Circuit Court entered the consent judgment on Oct. 31, ordering James Patrick Harding and Xcel Roofing to pay $40,000 in restitution to nine Missouri consumers who paid for roofing services that were never completed.
In addition to financial restitution, the court permanently enjoined Harding from advertising, marketing or offering roofing services anywhere in the state of Missouri.
“Home repair scams are among the most common and repugnant forms of consumer fraud we go after,” Hanaway in provided statement. “This judgment sends a clear message that dishonest contractors who exploit Missourians will face serious legal consequences.”
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the case stemmed from a pattern of deceptive conduct that occurred between 2018 and 2021.
During that period, Harding and Xcel Roofing, along with co-owner Matthew Priester, accepted large advance payments from homeowners for roof repairs or replacements, then failed to provide the promised work or issue refunds.
The victims, all located in Greene County, paid thousands of dollars each for roofing services that were either left incomplete or never started.
The Attorney General’s Office pursued the case under Missouri’s consumer protection laws, arguing that Harding and his company engaged in a systematic scheme to obtain payments under false pretenses.
By entering the consent judgment, the court imposed not only restitution obligations but also strict prohibitions preventing Harding from conducting any future roofing-related business activities in Missouri.
Earlier this year, the Attorney General’s Office obtained a $20,000 restitution payment from Priester in connection with the same scheme.
That action brought partial relief to affected homeowners, and combined with the new judgment against Harding, the total restitution recovered now exceeds $60,000.
Hanaway noted that the judgment represents her office’s continued efforts to protect Missouri residents from fraudulent contractors and other deceptive business practices.
“Missourians deserve to trust that when they pay for home repairs, and welcome roofers on their property, the work will be done honestly and on time,” Hanaway said. “My Office will continue holding fraudulent contractors accountable and ensuring victims get the restitution they are owed.”
The final consent judgment concludes a multi-year investigation into Xcel Roofing’s operations in Greene County.
According to court filings, the Attorney General’s Office received multiple consumer complaints alleging that Harding and Priester accepted substantial deposits, then failed to perform the agreed-upon work or provide refunds.
Consumers reported that their roofs were left unfinished or untouched, leaving them with financial losses and unresolved damage to their homes.
The court’s permanent injunction now bars Harding from participating in Missouri’s roofing or home repair industry altogether.
The order ensures that he cannot advertise, solicit or provide roofing services within the state, effectively ending his ability to continue the business practices that led to the litigation.
Hanaway’s office described the outcome as a significant victory for consumer protection efforts, particularly in the home improvement sector, which has seen recurring reports of fraud involving unlicensed or unreliable contractors.
Hanaway said her office remains committed to pursuing civil enforcement actions against any individuals or companies that engage in similar deceptive conduct.