JEFFERSON CITY — State Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has filed a lawsuit against CBD American Shaman and a network of affiliated companies, alleging they unlawfully manufactured, distributed and sold kratom-derived products containing the opioid 7-hydroxymitragynine, known as 7-OH, in violation of state law.
The petition, filed in Jackson Circuit Court in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, claims the defendants marketed and sold products containing kratom alkaloids without required safety testing or regulatory approval.
The lawsuit further alleges the company failed to adequately disclose serious health risks associated with the products, including addiction, withdrawal and overdose and in some cases downplayed or omitted those risks entirely on product labels.
Hanaway said the lawsuit is part of an effort to address ongoing harms tied to opioid-related substances and to prevent consumers from being misled about the safety of products sold in retail locations such as gas stations and smoke shops across Missouri.
“Missourians, including those struggling with opioid addiction, are being dangerously misled into believing that 7-OH is predictable, safe, and natural,” Hanaway said in a statement. “It is my job to protect Missourians and it is clear 7-OH is a hazardous opioid.”
According to the petition, mitragynine and 7-OH are compounds derived from the plant mitragyna speciosa, commonly known as kratom.
The lawsuit states that 7-OH is often extracted and concentrated to increase its psychoactive effects and alleges the substance functions similarly to an opiate.
The Attorney General’s Office characterizes 7-OH as an unapproved and unsafe drug that is deceptively marketed to consumers.
The legal action follows an investigation launched by the Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 20 into the manufacture and sale of kratom and 7-OH products.
As part of that investigation, the office issued civil investigative demands to American Shaman, citing reason to believe the company’s activities violated Missouri law. Shortly afterward, the U.S. Department of Justice seized thousands of 7-OH products from the company’s warehouses, according to the petition.
Despite those developments, the lawsuit alleges American Shaman continued to market and distribute the products. It also claims the company promoted “free samples” of 7-OH without consistently disclosing the risk of addiction.
Health officials cited in the petition raised concerns about the potential dangers associated with kratom-derived substances.
Dr. Heidi Miller, chief medical officer for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said the risks associated with 7-OH include dependency, dangerous interactions with other substances and life-threatening toxicity.
“It’s important for Missourians to understand that ‘natural’ does not always mean safe,” Miller said, noting that other plant-derived substances such as cocaine and morphine are also addictive and potentially deadly.
The petition references federal health data indicating that 7-OH may have a potency exceeding that of morphine in causing respiratory depression.
It also cites data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a significant increase in hospitalizations linked to kratom exposure between 2015 and 2025.
According to the filing, these products have been associated with deaths among Missouri residents, prompting warnings from state health officials.
The lawsuit alleges that American Shaman overstated the safety of its products, contributing to a misconception among consumers that 7-OH is a safer, natural alternative to traditional opioids.
Hanaway noted the broader impact of such products on families and communities, stating that over-the-counter opioids can have devastating consequences.
The Attorney General’s Office is asking the court to declare that the company’s practices violate the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and to issue an injunction prohibiting the advertising, sale or distribution of kratom and 7-OH products.
The state is also seeking civil penalties of $1,000 per violation.
Officials said the office will continue pursuing enforcement actions against companies engaged in what it describes as dangerous and unlawful conduct.
Missourians who believe they have been harmed by kratom or 7-OH products are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline or submit a complaint online.