ST. LOUIS — A Kansas-based aviation law firm has filed a federal lawsuit accusing a Missouri firm and its owner of trademark infringement and unfair competition, alleging the defendants knowingly used a confusingly similar name to mislead clients and capitalize on the plaintiff’s reputation.
Jetlaw filed the complaint in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri naming MC Jet Law and its sole member, Michael Cosby, as defendants.
The lawsuit alleges violations of federal trademark law under the Lanham Act as well as Missouri unfair competition law.
According to the complaint, Jetlaw claims exclusive rights to the “JETLAW” mark, which it says has been used in commerce since at least 1993 and is federally registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
The firm states the mark was declared incontestable in February 2024, giving it strong legal protection and exclusive use in connection with its aviation law services.
Jetlaw describes itself as an internationally recognized law firm focused on aviation law and says it has invested significant resources in building brand recognition through legal services and publications, including materials related to federal aviation regulations.
The dispute centers on the defendants’ use of the name “M.C. Jet Law,” which Jetlaw alleges is a “confusingly similar variation” of its trademark.
The complaint states that beginning around November 2025, the defendants began promoting aviation law services under that name despite having “actual and specific knowledge” of Jetlaw’s rights.
Jetlaw further alleges that online searches for the defendants’ business return results connected to Jetlaw, contributing to confusion among potential clients. The complaint claims that some of the defendants’ clients have mistakenly contacted Jetlaw seeking legal services, believing the firms were affiliated.
In addition, the lawsuit points to a trademark application filed by MC Jet Law, on February 26, seeking to register “M.C. Jet Law” for legal services.
Jetlaw alleges that the application is part of an effort to pass off the defendants’ services as those of Jetlaw and to benefit from its established reputation.
The complaint accuses the defendants of willful and intentional infringement, alleging their actions demonstrate a “complete disregard” for Jetlaw’s rights and were undertaken with the intent to damage its reputation and goodwill.
Jetlaw brings multiple claims, including trademark infringement under Sections 32 and 43 of the Lanham Act.
The company alleges the defendants’ use of the name is likely to cause confusion, mistake, or deception among consumers regarding the origin or affiliation of the services offered.
The lawsuit also includes a claim for unfair competition under Missouri law, alleging the defendants engaged in conduct intended to trade on Jetlaw’s reputation and divert business. The complaint characterizes the actions as intentional and designed to harm Jetlaw’s business relationships and market position.
Jetlaw contends the alleged infringement has caused irreparable harm, including damage to its reputation and loss of control over the quality of services associated with its name.
The firm argues that it has no adequate remedy at law and is entitled to injunctive relief to prevent further use of the disputed mark.
In its request for relief, Jetlaw asks the court to permanently bar the defendants from using the “JETLAW” mark or any similar variation in connection with legal services.
The company is also seeking damages, including treble damages under federal law, attorneys’ fees, costs, interest and punitive damages.
The complaint further requests a jury trial on all issues eligible for trial by jury.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Southern Division case number: 6:26-cv-03177