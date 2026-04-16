ST. LOUIS — A lawsuit filed by a former employee of a St. Louis charter school alleging whistleblower retaliation, constitutional violations and mismanagement has been removed to federal court, according to court documents.
St. Louis Voices Academy of Media Arts, along with former executive director Hollie Russell-West and board chair Robert K. Payne, filed a notice of removal transferring the case from the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
The filing states the case involves federal questions, including claims under the First Amendment, giving the federal court jurisdiction.
The lawsuit was originally filed Jan. 28 by Steward Stiles III, a former employee of the academy who worked there from January 2024 through Dec. 1, 2025.
In the petition, Stiles alleges he was terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about operations at the charter school, which is described in the filing as a publicly funded institution sponsored by the Missouri Charter Public School Commission.
Stiles claims he first reported concerns in May 2025 to a board member, alleging “escalating hostility, dysfunctional leadership and nepotism practices” involving Russell-West.
The complaint details allegations that family members of the executive director held roles or contracts with the school, including positions related to office management, janitorial services and food service.
According to the filing, Russell-West confronted Stiles the same day as his initial report and later told him that issues within the school should not be shared outside the organization.
Stiles alleges he made a second complaint on Oct. 31, this time to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission and directly to Payne, the board chair.
He requested anonymity due to fear of retaliation.
The complaint outlined a range of concerns, including alleged violations of state and federal law, lack of board oversight, high staff turnover, inadequate classroom rigor and issues related to special education services.
The filing further states Stiles raised concerns about student safety, compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and what he described as mismanagement of funds and public resources.
An in-person meeting between Stiles and commission staff took place on Nov. 5, according to the petition. Days later, the commission conducted an on-site visit.
On Nov. 17, the commission issued a notice of breach of contract and placed the school on probation, validating several of the concerns raised, including issues related to student safety, special education, academic quality and board governance, the filing states.
Stiles alleges that shortly after these events, his working relationship with Russell-West changed, including reduced communication and the reassignment of regular meetings. He was terminated on Dec. 1.
The lawsuit claims the stated reason for his termination was a pretext and that he was instead fired for his whistleblower activity.
The petition also alleges that school leadership sought to identify him as the source of complaints and that other suspected whistleblowers may have been targeted.
Stiles brings multiple claims, including violations of Missouri’s whistleblower statute, wrongful termination under state law, and violations of his First Amendment rights.
He alleges that both Russell-West and Payne acted under color of law in their roles at a publicly funded charter school and participated in or approved the decision to terminate him.
The petition seeks damages in excess of $25,000, along with attorneys’ fees, costs and other relief.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Eastern Division case number: 4:26-cv-00393