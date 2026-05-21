ST. LOUIS — Freedom Principle is calling on Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe to suspend the state’s gas tax during the summer travel season and is urging Missouri members of Congress to support President Donald Trump’s proposal to suspend the federal gas tax.
The organization issued the call Monday in a news release, saying it wants the governor to issue an executive order before the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
“Freedom Principle joins its Missouri 82 Alliance candidates in calling on Governor Kehoe to suspend the gas tax,” Byron Keelin, president of Freedom Principle, said.
Keelin said the organization’s endorsed Missouri 82 Alliance candidates have raised concerns about fuel costs affecting voters across the state.
He said the candidates’ focus on the issue reflects why the organization endorsed them in state representative races.
The Missouri 82 Alliance candidates identified in the release as supporting a gas tax suspension are Ryan Hagedorn in District 127, Walter Hayes in District 162, Chris Wright in District 160, Will Worsham in District 129, Scott Spencer in District 60 and Jason Soseman in District 3.
“We have heard from all of our Missouri 82 Alliance candidates that this is a major concern for voters,” Keelin said. “We are hoping the governor will issue an Executive Order before the Memorial Day weekend.”
Freedom Principle also called on Missouri’s congressional delegation to introduce legislation supporting Trump’s proposal to suspend the federal gas tax.
The organization specifically named U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, along with U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner, Bob Onder, Eric Burlison, Jason Smith, Sam Graves and Mark Alford.
According to Freedom Principle, suspending the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon, along with the average state gas tax of 29.5 cents per gallon, would provide savings for Missouri families traveling during the summer vacation season.
“Missourians are feeling the pinch at the pump,” Keelin said. “Suspending these taxes is a common-sense step to provide immediate relief to hardworking families and support our economy during peak travel season.”