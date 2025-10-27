JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced the owner of Build Tech Structures has been sentenced for 15 felony counts of Unlawful Merchandising Practice after defrauding Missouri consumers out of more than $158,000 in a barn and greenhouse construction scheme.
The sentencing, handed down on Oct. 15 in Polk Circuit Court, follows Jerry Fellers’ guilty pleas and concludes a case that the Attorney General’s Office described as a significant victory for consumers across the state.
According to Hanaway’s office, Fellers accepted payments totaling $158,102.60 from 15 homeowners throughout Missouri for the construction of barns and greenhouses.
While he collected substantial deposits from these customers, prosecutors said Fellers performed little to no work on the projects and failed to issue refunds for the unfinished structures.
The lack of progress and communication left numerous Missourians without the promised buildings and out thousands of dollars each.
Polk Circuit Court sentenced Fellers to 12 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
However, the court suspended execution of that sentence and instead placed him on five years of supervised probation.
As a condition of his probation, Fellers is required to pay $158,102.60 in restitution to the victims identified by the Attorney General’s Office.
The restitution order aims to reimburse the affected homeowners for their financial losses, although it is unclear how soon victims will receive payment.
In announcing the outcome, Hanaway noted the importance of protecting consumers from fraudulent and deceptive business practices.
“This sentencing represents an important victory for Missouri consumers and a clear warning to dishonest contractors,” Hanaway said in a provided statement. “When businesses exploit hardworking Missourians and fail to deliver what they promise, our Office will fight to secure justice and restitution for victims.”
The Attorney General’s Office described Fellers’ conduct as a calculated effort to take advantage of customers who trusted his company to build essential agricultural and personal-use structures.
The case notes the state’s ongoing commitment to pursuing contractors and other businesses that violate Missouri’s consumer protection laws through deceptive or fraudulent activities.
Hanaway encouraged any Missourians who believe they were defrauded by Build Tech Structures or by Fellers personally to come forward.
The case against Fellers adds to a series of enforcement actions by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office targeting contractors who have misled consumers or failed to complete contracted work.
Hanaway has made consumer protection a central focus of her administration since she took office.
By pursuing restitution and ensuring accountability, the Attorney General’s Office aims to restore trust in Missouri’s contracting and construction industries.
Officials hope the Fellers’ sentencing serves as both justice for the victims and a deterrent to others who might attempt similar fraudulent practices.