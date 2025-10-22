CHARLESTON – There’s some good legal news and some bad legal news for U.S. Sen. Jim Justice.
On October 23, the West Virginia Supreme Court granted a motion to stay requiring activities related to the auction of lots at Glade Springs owned by Justice’s (R-W.Va.) family will stop until the case can be better reviewed.
Several hundred lots owned by Justice Holdings were scheduled for an October 29 foreclosure sale. The sale was spurred by a dispute over homeowner fees at Glad Springs.
The Glade Springs Village Property Owners Association says Justice Holdings owed money for assessments to maintain common properties. Justice Holdings say the lots can’t be sold at the foreclosure sale, and it disputes the fee assessments and resulting liens because it says the real estate was not incorporated into the common interest community.
Justice was the lead investor at the Raleigh County golf resort community in 2010. James Miller and Stephen Ball now are listed as representatives for Justice Holdings, as are Justice’s children Jay and Jill Justice.
Meanwhile, the West Virginia Tax Division has filed liens against The Greenbrier resort and Greenbrier Sporting Club, which also are owned by the Justice family.
The state agency says the entities collected more than $1.3 million in sales taxes but didn’t remit them to the state.
The $1.36 million in liens were filed over the last few weeks with the Greenbrier County Clerk’s office. These are not part of the $8 million in liens filed by the IRS against Justice and wife Cathy. Rather, they are sales taxes that were paid by customers. Businesses are required to file and remit the taxes regularly.
There were four state sales tax liens filed against the companies. One was for $535,143 due March 31 against The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation. Another against the hotel for $279,069 was for taxes also due March 31. A third against the hotel for $474,278 was due April 30. And the four was against the sporting club for $55,415 due May 31.