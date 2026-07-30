ST. LOUIS — A man has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Wiese USA Inc. alleging that a June cyber incident exposed sensitive personal information and that the company did not publicly disclose the breach.
The complaint, filed July 16 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Eastern Division, alleges that an unauthorized third party gained access to Wiese USA’s information technology network and removed files containing sensitive personally identifiable information.
Bryan Reddick, an East Carondelet, Ill., resident and Wiese USA employee, seeks to represent all people whose private information was affected.
According to the lawsuit, the ransomware group Termite claimed responsibility for the incident in a June 8 post on its dark-web blog, alleging that it had stolen sensitive information from the company’s network.
The complaint says Wiese USA had not made a public disclosure about the alleged breach as of the filing date.
The filing does not state the number of people affected or identify the precise types of information allegedly taken.
Wiese USA is a Missouri corporation with its principal place of business in St. Louis, according to the complaint.
The company is described in the filing as a material-handling equipment dealer and industrial-services company serving warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies. It operates service locations in 16 states, the complaint says.
Reddick alleges that Wiese USA collected and retained private information from employees and other individuals, and that the company had a duty to use reasonable security measures to protect that information from unauthorized access.
The lawsuit contends that the company failed to maintain adequate safeguards, monitor its systems and provide timely notice of the alleged incident.
The complaint alleges that Reddick’s personal information was in Wiese USA’s possession before, during and after the breach and that he is a victim of the incident.
It says he has spent time researching the matter, reviewing bank accounts, monitoring his credit report and changing passwords.
Reddick also alleges that the incident caused him fear, anxiety and stress over possible misuse of his information.
The proposed class includes all people whose private information was impacted by the alleged breach.
The complaint estimates that the class could include thousands of people, though it says the exact number is unknown and is within Wiese USA’s knowledge.
The lawsuit contends that people affected by the alleged breach face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud, as well as potential financial costs, lost time, diminished value of their private information and emotional distress. It also alleges that private information may be sold or posted on the dark web.
The lawsuit seeks class certification, a jury trial, damages to be determined by the court or jury, possible statutory damages or penalties, restitution and other relief. The plaintiff is represented by Maureen M. Brady of McShane & Brady; and Jeff Ostrow of Kopelowitz Ostrow.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri case number: 4:26-cv-01115