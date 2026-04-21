JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced a settlement with the Wentzville School District Board of Education resolving litigation over alleged violations of the state’s Open Meetings Law, with the agreement requiring policy reviews, training and measures aimed at increasing transparency and parental involvement.
According to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, the dispute centered on claims that the school board improperly discussed a transgender student bathroom and locker room access policy during closed sessions on June 14 and July 25, 2023.
The settlement resolves those claims and includes commitments from the district to ensure future compliance with Missouri’s Sunshine Law governing open meetings and public records.
The agreement requires the board to reexamine its policies and practices related to open meetings and records, particularly under the leadership of a new superintendent.
It also mandates that board members and relevant district employees complete approved Sunshine Law training and provide certification of completion to the Attorney General’s Office.
The office will oversee compliance with the terms of the agreement and may take further action if necessary.
“Radical gender ideology has no place in Missouri schools, and certainly not in secretive decision-making that sidelines parents,” Hanaway said. “Discussions impacting our children’s education should occur with transparency, parental involvement, and oversight. This is a win for parents and the public. I am pleased that the Wentzville School Board has committed to compliance, training, and greater accountability for their students and families.”
The Attorney General’s Office stated that three board members reported potential violations of the Open Meetings Law, prompting the state to pursue enforcement.
The litigation advanced past a motion to dismiss before the parties resolved. As part of the process, the school board held open meetings for public comment on the proposed policies.
The settlement includes language acknowledging that parents have a fundamental liberty interest in raising their children and a right to be informed of and participate in decisions affecting their children’s education, safety and welfare.
“Public education must remain public,” Hanaway said. “Enforcing the Sunshine Law in our schools is essential to protecting parents’ rights, especially when the safety of children is at stake.”
The agreement also emphasizes that exceptions to open meetings requirements must be narrowly interpreted and not used to withhold discussion of significant educational matters.
In a statement, Hanaway said the resolution reinforces transparency and accountability in public education and ensures that discussions affecting students occur with public oversight and parental involvement.
She characterized the outcome as a win for parents and the public, citing the board’s commitment to compliance and training.
The Attorney General’s Office also indicated that the agreement is designed to promote forward-looking stewardship, with an emphasis on preventing future violations through education and policy review rather than continued litigation.
The district’s obligation to revisit its Sunshine Law practices is intended to align its procedures with legal requirements and public expectations.
The resolution concludes the state’s case against the Wentzville School District Board of Education, with both parties agreeing to reforms aimed at restoring public trust and ensuring adherence to Missouri’s Open Meetings Law.