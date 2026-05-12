JEFFERSON CITY — A $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, has officially gone into effect, marking a major milestone in nearly a decade of legal action tied to the opioid crisis. Missouri is expected to receive more than $91 million as part of the agreement, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced.
The settlement resolves extensive litigation against Purdue and the Sacklers for their role in producing and aggressively marketing opioids, actions that contributed to what officials describe as the largest drug crisis in the nation’s history.
Funds from the agreement will be distributed to communities across the country, as well as to individual victims and other claimants involved in bankruptcy proceedings.
“For too long, parents, children and communities across our state have borne the heartbreaking costs of the opioid epidemic,” Hanaway said in a statement. “Purdue Pharma’s actions have harmed countless consumers, and this settlement brings accountability and a measure of justice for the victims of this devastating crisis.”
She added that her office will continue efforts to protect consumers and support Missouri families.
Missouri’s share of the settlement totals $91,333,005.76.
Most of the funds are expected to be distributed within the first three years, with the remainder paid out over 15 years.
The Sackler family is contributing more than $1.5 billion immediately, followed by approximately $500 million in May 2027, another $500 million in May 2028, and $400 million in May 2029.
Purdue Pharma is also providing approximately $900 million upfront.
The agreement follows years of legal challenges and negotiations.
Attorneys general from across the country launched a multistate investigation into Purdue in 2016 and Missouri filed its own lawsuit in 2017.
Purdue later filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 amid mounting litigation.
State attorneys general played a leading role in the bankruptcy proceedings, including renegotiating terms after the United States Supreme Court invalidated provisions of a prior settlement in June 2024.
The revised agreement secured additional financial contributions from the Sackler family.
In total, 55 attorneys general representing all eligible U.S. states and territories signed onto the settlement.
The funds are intended to support addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery programs nationwide, as well as broader public health responses to the opioid epidemic.
Valerie Huhn, Director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health, noted the importance of the funding for state and local efforts.
“The opioid epidemic has taken an enormous toll on the citizens and communities of Missouri,” Huhn said. “These settlement dollars directed to state and local governments are extremely important to support the public health responses like expanded treatment and prevention programs.”
The settlement includes several additional provisions aimed at accountability and transparency.
The Sackler family is permanently barred from selling opioids in the United States.
Purdue and the Sacklers are also required to make public more than 30 million documents related to their opioid business, providing insight into past practices.
As part of the agreement, Purdue’s manufacturing operations have been transferred to a new entity, Knoa Pharma.
The company will be overseen by an independent board of directors with no prior connection to Purdue.
The settlement prohibits Knoa from marketing opioids and establishes an independent monitor to ensure medications are provided in a manner that minimizes the risk of misuse and diversion.
Missouri’s involvement in the settlement was coordinated by Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Pinto and Paralegal Linda Ruegge.