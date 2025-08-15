ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that a St. Louis County grand jury has indicted County Executive Sam Page on multiple felony charges, including two counts of stealing by deceit and two counts of election law violations.
The indictment follows an investigation led by Bailey’s office after the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office cited a conflict of interest and requested a special prosecutor.
Bailey said the charges stem from allegations that Page deliberately misused public resources to oppose Proposition B, a local ballot initiative presented to voters on April 8.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, Page allegedly spent more than $35,000 in county funds to produce and distribute more than 50,000 political mailers aimed at influencing the election outcome.
Prosecutors allege this violated Missouri Revised Statute § 115.646, which prohibits public funds from being used for political campaigning.
“I conducted this investigation into Sam Page’s alleged misuse of public funds because the people of St. Louis County deserve accountability, not corruption,” Bailey said in a statement. “Public officials must follow the law, and my Office will work to ensure that they always do.”
The indictment outlines four counts. The first two allege Class Four election offenses, stating that between February 24 and March 21, Page purposely expended public funds on a flyer advocating the defeat of Proposition B, and that between March 10 and March 21, he did the same for a postcard opposing the measure.
Count three accuses Page of committing the Class C felony of stealing by deceit, alleging that between March 10 and March 21, he appropriated postage worth at least $25,000 from St. Louis County.
Prosecutors allege Page falsely represented that the expenditure was authorized, knowing the representation to be false, and that the county relied on that claim in providing the property.
Count four charges Page with the Class D felony of stealing by deceit, alleging that on March 13, he appropriated at least $750 in currency from St. Louis County through similar false representations of authorization.
Bailey noted that Missouri’s constitution and statutes are explicit in banning the use of taxpayer money for political campaigning.
“Any intentional misuse of taxpayer dollars in an attempt to rig the outcome of an election is illegal,” he said.
If convicted, Page could face penalties outlined under Missouri law, including prison terms and fines. However, the Attorney General’s Office noted that the charges are only allegations at this stage, and that Page is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
An order was also filed appointing a special prosecuting attorney for the case.
The order noted that the attorney general or one ormore of his assistants must be appointed special prosecuting attorney for the county for the purpose of handling the case.
“It is further ordered, adjudged, and decreed that for the reasos set forth in the motion, the circuit clerk shall file this order, as well as the motion, under seal at a security level of 5, until such time as the special prosecutor may institute criminal charges,” the order states.”