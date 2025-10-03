ST. LOUIS — A federal lawsuit has been filed alleging that the Ferguson-Florissant School District and a former high school principal failed to protect a student from years of misconduct.
The complaint, brought by a plaintiff identified as John Doe, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and outlines claims under both state and federal law. It was filed Sept. 17.
The filing states that the plaintiff was a student in the Ferguson-Florissant district between 2020 and 2023, during which time Cedric Gerald served as a principal.
Gerald began grooming the plaintiff as early as summer 2019 when Doe was a minor, according to the suit.
The lawsuit describes inappropriate communications, violations of district policy and behavior that allegedly crossed professional boundaries.
The suit further claims that Gerald arranged private meetings with the plaintiff, gave him preferential treatment and transported him in his personal vehicle, conduct that the complaint asserts was “open and obvious” to other district employees.
The lawsuit alleges that Gerald’s behavior progressed into unlawful abuse, including both non-physical and physical misconduct. It states that Gerald also targeted other male students within the Ferguson-Florissant district as well as students in the Riverview Gardens School District.
The complaint notes that Gerald was arrested in summer 2025 and charged in connection with alleged abuse of students.
The plaintiff contends that the district should have been aware of Gerald’s actions and history.
Gerald had previously worked in North Carolina, and information about alleged misconduct could have been uncovered through a background check, according to the suit.
The lawsuit asserts that administrators and staff at Ferguson-Florissant had notice of Gerald’s violations of school policies and state and federal law but failed to take corrective measures.
Among the warning signs listed were inappropriate interactions with students, excessive one-on-one time, violations of professional boundaries and communications through personal devices.
The complaint further alleges that Ferguson-Florissant was deliberately indifferent to reports and evidence of Gerald’s conduct.
It states that the district failed to investigate concerns, enforce policies or provide adequate training to employees about preventing and reporting abuse.
“Despite being aware of Gerald’s misconduct, Ferguson (including personnel with administrative authority to take corrective and/or disciplinary measures) consciously chose to be deliberately indifferent to his misconduct, which allowed Gerald to continue sexually abusing Ferguson students, including Plaintiff,” the complaint states. “Specifically, Ferguson failed to take the necessary steps to prevent Gerald from continuing to sexually harass and abuse students and discriminate against them on the basis of sex.
“Instead, Ferguson allowed Gerald to remain employed and continue to engage in his sexually abusive behavior.”
The plaintiff argues that the district’s inaction created a dangerous environment and enabled Gerald to continue targeting students.
The case notes allegations not only of individual misconduct but also of institutional negligence.
The district’s failure to act despite prior knowledge of Gerald’s conduct directly contributed to the plaintiff’s harm.
The plaintiff is seeking compensatory damages, including coverage for physical and emotional injuries, treatment costs, lost income and diminished earning capacity. He is represented by Grant C. Boyd, Luke A. Baumstark and Joseph T. Wilson of the O’Brien Law Firm in St. Louis.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Eastern Division case number: 4:25-cv-01396