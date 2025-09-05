JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that two attorneys from his office have been awarded the Missouri Bar Foundation’s David J. Dixon Appellate Advocacy Award.
Andrew Crane and Renee Suddy received the award, which is a recognition for exceptional achievement in appellate practice by young lawyers who contribute to strengthening the state’s legal system.
Bailey praised their work, stating, that the awards showed dedication to their craft.
“Andrew Crane’s and Renee Suddy’s dedication represents the very best of the Attorney General’s Office,” Bailey said in a statement. “Their outstanding advocacy not only shapes Missouri law but also strengthens public trust in the justice system. I could not be more proud of the caliber of attorneys serving in this Office, and this award demonstrates the excellence Missourians can expect from our team.”
Crane, who serves as Deputy Chief Counsel for the Governmental Affairs Division, is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Law.
He helps direct strategy on complex appeals that influence the state’s legal landscape.
Crane said fairness in the legal process is important.
“As lawyers, we see the impacts that those laws have on the people of our communities and work to make sure the laws are applied correctly and fairly,” Crane said. “I am honored to be a part of that effort.”
Suddy, an Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Appeals Section and graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, has successfully argued multiple appeals and is scheduled to appear before the Supreme Court of Missouri in the near future.
Suddy expressed her commitment to fostering trust in the legal system through her work.
“When parties see us working to reach the right result, in the right way, it builds trust in our system, which is so important,” Suddy said. “Promoting clarity and consistency in the law is especially rewarding in this work.”
The David J. Dixon Appellate Advocacy Awards are presented annually to young lawyers who exhibit excellence in appellate practice.
This year, Crane and Suddy will receive their awards during the Annual Meeting of The Missouri Bar and Judicial Conference in Branson on Sept. 17.
“The Attorney General’s office continues to attract, train, and support exceptional attorneys who fight for Missourians every day,” Bailey said. “These awards highlight the dedication, skill, and professionalism that make this office the strongest in decades.”
Last week Bailey congratulated three other attorneys from his office — Jeremiah Morgan, Brad Baker and Paige Wheeler — on their election to leadership roles within The Missouri Bar.
Morgan, Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation, will serve on the Board of Governors representing District 4.
Wheeler, specializing in the Sexually Violent Predators Unit, and Baker, from the Governmental Affairs Section, were elected to the Young Lawyers’ Section Council for Districts 6 and 9, respectively.
Bailey praised their professionalism and dedication, noting their roles will help advance Missouri’s legal community.
Their terms begin after The Missouri Bar’s 2025 Annual Meeting.