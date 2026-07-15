KANSAS CITY — A Missouri woman has sued Dolgencorp, alleging the company discriminated and retaliated against her after she disclosed her pregnancy and asked for information about maternity leave.
Miranda Heaper, a resident of Blue Springs, claims in the lawsuit that Dolgencorp violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended by the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, and Missouri’s service letter statute, according to a complaint filed June 30 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.
The complaint names Dolgencorp, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, as the defendant and states that the company conducts substantial and continuous business in Missouri.
According to the complaint, Heaper began working for Dolgencorp in May 2020 and transferred in July 2024 to become assistant manager at Dollar General Store No. 23904.
The filing alleges that she had positive performance reviews and was not generally written up or coached on performance before the events at issue.
Heaper alleges that she first learned she was pregnant in June 2025 and confirmed her due date at a doctor’s appointment a few weeks later.
Around July 10, 2025, she told her store manager, identified in the complaint as Melissa, that she was pregnant and asked for information related to maternity leave. The complaint says Melissa had only recently become store manager and did not have the information.
Around July 17, 2025, Heaper told Regional Manager Lisa Stone that she was pregnant and asked for information about maternity leave, according to the filing.
The complaint alleges Stone appeared frustrated with the request but showed Heaper the website she needed to use to apply for maternity leave.
The complaint alleges that on or around July 24, 2025, during an inventory shift, Heaper arrived at the store and found her personal belongings, including food she had kept in the break room refrigerator, thrown in the trash.
Heaper says a coworker told her Stone had thrown away the food. When Heaper asked Stone about it, the complaint says Stone claimed the items did not have receipts attached, as required for items bought at the store.
Heaper alleges she explained that the items were Great Value products not sold at Dollar General and therefore did not require attached receipts under the policy.
The lawsuit further alleges Stone then told Heaper she did not like her attitude and instructed her to go home and change clothes because her shorts were too short. Heaper claims her shorts complied with store policy and that she had worn the same clothes before without issue in Stone’s presence.
The complaint says Heaper complied, had to wait for a ride home, and was instructed by Stone to wait outside despite severe heat.
As Heaper was returning to work, Stone texted and instructed her to turn in her store keys, according to the complaint.
Heaper alleges Dolgencorp had a progressive discipline policy, that she had not previously been written up or had issues with Stone, and that she was not given a reason for her termination.
The complaint says Heaper timely filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Missouri Human Rights Commission, and that both agencies issued a notice of right to sue.
The lawsuit states it was filed within 90 days of that notice and within the applicable statute of limitations.
Heaper alleges sex discrimination under Title VII, claiming her pregnancy was at least a motivating factor in adverse employment actions, including termination.
She alleges retaliation under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, claiming she engaged in protected activity by reporting her pregnancy and requesting information related to maternity or medical leave.
The complaint seeks economic damages, including back pay and lost benefits; compensatory damages for emotional distress and humiliation; equitable relief, including front pay and injunctive relief; punitive damages; attorney’s fees and costs; pre- and post-judgment interest; and any further relief the court deems proper. Heaper is represented by Ryan M. Paulus and Katherine L. Cooper of Cornerstone Law in Kansas City.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri case number: 4:26-cv-00564