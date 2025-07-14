CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General J.B. McCuskey’s office is reminding West Virginia consumers who purchased Lipitor between March 24, 2010, and November 30, 2011, to file claims for compensation.
The settlement money is a result of overcharging caused by delayed generic competition for the cholesterol medication. Consumers have until July 28 to file their claims.
Notices have been appearing in newspapers and magazines, and the AG’s office wants to assure consumers that this is a legitimate settlement and remind consumers that the time to file a claim is limited.
You are eligible to file a claim if you:
Purchased brand-name Lipitor in West Virginia
Paid for Lipitor (including insurance copays or out-of-pocket costs)
Made these purchases between March 24, 2010, and November 30, 2011
Even if you made a claim under a private class action lawsuit, you are still eligible to submit a claim in this settlement.
Receipts are not necessary to file a claim. Consumers can do so online at www.WVLipitorclaim.com. They also can send a completed claim form via U.S. Mail to:
WV Lipitor Settlement
P.O. Box 2031
Tustin, CA 92780
Earlier this year, McCuskey’s announced that the state had reached a settlement agreement with Pfizer Inc., Pfizer related companies, Ranbaxy Inc. and Ranbaxy related companies in an antitrust lawsuit that claimed the two companies conspired to delay the introduction onto the market of a cheaper generic version of Lipitor for 20 months. Lipitor’s original patent expired on March 24, 2010.
“This settlement is about holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for putting their bottom line before people,” McCuskey said. “Consumers can file a claim for Lipitor overcharges so they can rightfully be compensated for money they shouldn’t have had to spend for medication they need.”
The consumer settlement is being disbursed by ILYM Group, a third-party claims administrator. Consumers are asked to call the ILYM Group at (888) 250-6810 with questions about claims.