CHARLESTON – Kanawha Circuit Judge MaryClaire Akers has been honored with special recognition for her “unwavering commitment” to children and families on Charleston’s West Side.
Akers recently was presented with an award recognizing her contributions to the West Side Summer Camp by Dream Chasers and NYANSA (Together We Rise). Akers has served as a guest speaker throughout the summer to encourage, educate and inspire local youth. The groups say the award celebrates Akers’ leadership, compassion and dedication to helping shape the next generation.
““It was a huge honor to be recognized by Dream Chasers and NYANSA (Together We Rise),” Akers told The West Virginia Record. “The real heroes, though, are people like Milan Cary who show up every day to help kids reach their goals and enrich their lives.
“It’s a really good day when I get to hang out with these bright kids.”
This isn’t the first time Akers has worked to help West Side youth.
Last year, while presiding over a statewide consumer protection class action involving The Children’s Place, Akers approved a settlement that included a $50,000 in-kind donation of new children’s clothing to Keep Your Faith Corporation, a West Side nonprofit organization led by community advocate Dural Miller.
The donation, which arrived in February, consisted of thousands of dollars’ worth of new children’s clothing that will help families throughout the community. Keep Your Faith Corporation has become a lifeline for many West Side families by providing clothing, food and other essential support services, particularly during the back-to-school season and other times of need.
By directing the charitable contribution to Keep Your Faith, Akers ensured the resolution produced a direct benefit for West Virginia families beyond the legal claims involved in the case.
This summer, Akers has spoken to campers at West Side Summer Camp about education, perseverance, leadership, responsibility and making positive choices.
Dream Chasers and NYANSA leaders say Akers has consistently chosen to be personally present, mentoring young people and encouraging them to pursue their dreams.
“Judge Akers has shown time and again that serving the public extends beyond the courtroom,” group organizers said. “Her willingness to invest both her time and resources into the children of Charleston’s West Side has made a lasting difference in our community.”
Dream Chasers and NYANSA leaders say they hope Akers’ example encourages others to invest in the next generation.
“Her leadership continues to demonstrate that lasting change is achieved not only through the law, but through compassion, generosity and a steadfast commitment to the children and families who call Charleston’s West Side home,” group leaders say.