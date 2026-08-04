CHARLESTON – Former United States Attorney and Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller has died.
Miller, who also served more than four decades in the military, was 77. His death was announced August 4 by the Kanawha County Commission.
Miller served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia from 2005 to 2009, and he later served 10 years as the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney from 2014 until his retirement in 2024.
“Chuck Miller was a dedicated public servant,” Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango said. “Chuck served his country with honor in the Vietnam War and served our state and county with dignity.”
Miller’s military career began at age 17. He served in Vietnam as a Navy combat medic. He also served as Judge Advocate General in the West Virginia Army National Guard and state Air National Guard. He later rose to become the legal advisor for the Director of the Air National Guard in Washington, D.C.
He grew up on a farm in Jackson County, and his family later moved to Lincoln County. He attended Hurricane High School in Putnam County, graduating at age 16.
He served as U.S. Attorney under President George W. Bush and briefly under President Barack Obama. A few years later, he was appointed to finish the term of Kanawha Prosecutor Mark Plants, who was removed from office.
Miller opted not to run for re-election in 2024.
“After considerable thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from the position of Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney, effective 5:00 p.m., June 13, 2024,” Miller said in a letter at the time.
The county commission ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff, along with a black drape placed at the judicial building in Charleston, in remembrance of Miller.
Miller is survived by his wife, Becky, his children and grandchildren. He will be buried with full honors at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans’ Cemetery in Dunbar.