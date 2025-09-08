CHARLESTON – Senior Status Justice John A. Hutchison will temporarily fill the West Virginia Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Tim Armstead.
Chief Justice Bill Wooton made the announcement September 8.
“I am grateful for Justice Hutchison’s willingness to return and serve on the court as we navigate this difficult time,” Wooton said. “While we mourn the loss of Justice Armstead, we know Tim would want to see the work of this court and its service to the people of our state continue with as little interruption as possible.
“Justice Hutchison served this court admirably for six years before his retirement at the end of 2024, and there’s no one I trust more to be able to quickly step in and serve as the Court begins its fall term and argument docket this month.”
Hutchison was first appointed to the court by Gov. Jim Justice in December 2018, and he later was elected in 2020 to a term which ended December 31, 2024. He served as chief justice in 2022. Before his appointment, he was a Raleigh Circuit Court judge from 1995. Following his retirement, he became a senior status justice and continued to serve on the Mass Litigation Panel.
“Tim Armstead was a dedicated public servant and treasured colleague of mine for many years,” Hutchison said. “While this is a difficult time of transition, I thank Chief Justice Wooton for this opportunity to honor Tim’s legacy by ensuring this court continues the diligent, thoughtful and deliberate service to the people that was a hallmark of Tim’s time on the bench.”
Hutchison will continue to serve on the Supreme Court by temporary assignment until a new justice is appointed by Gov. Patrick Morrisey. The Supreme Court will begin holding oral arguments for its fall term on September 16.
In related news, the state Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is now accepting applications to fill the vacant Fayette Circuit Court judicial position created when Thomas Ewing was appointed to the state Supreme Court following the retirement of Justice Beth Walker.
Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or comment no later than 5 p.m. on September 29, and interviews will be held in Charleston on October 10.
All applicants for a judicial vacancy in a West Virginia Judicial Circuit must complete the online application form in full and return it via email to JVAC@wv.gov or by mail to:
Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission
c/o Office of General Counsel to the Governor
Office of the Governor
State Capitol
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East
Charleston, West Virginia 25305