CHARLESTON – Tributes have been pouring in honoring the life of state Supreme Court Justice and former House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead.
Armstead, 60, died shortly before noon August 26 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown following a brief hospitalization. He had been battling cancer.
Armstead was appointed to the state Supreme Court on September 25, 2018, by former Gov. Jim Justice. He then was elected two months later to retain the seat until the end of that term in 2020. He was re-elected that year to another 12-year term.
He served as Chief Justice in 2020 through the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2024.
Armstead previously was Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates starting in 2015. Before that, he was the House minority leader starting in 2006, and he was first elected to the House in 1998.
Gov. Patrick Morrisey has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at state facilities throughout West Virginia from noon on August 27 until sunset on the day of internment to commemorate Armstead’s life and service.
Troy Giatras, a Charleston attorney, attended the West Virginia University College of Law with Armstead.
“I first met Tim at the law library during our second day of law school in 1987,” Giatras said. “We shared a table on the first floor of the library. We introduced ourselves, and I can vividly remember Tim’s deep voice and later to learn an even deeper chuckle. He told me about his previous work helping write speeches for Gov. Arch Moore.
“Tim and I were classmates, and fellow Kanawha countians as I took my first law job in Charleston. We had early encounters with Kanawha County Republican politics and involvement with the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee.
“Although our work paths never crossed, politics and community events kept us in touch with each other over the past 35 years including a wonderful 25th class reunion get together, and his love of time with grandchildren in Disney trips.
“Tim's strength came from his faith and his family. The views and convictions that Tim expressed in law school were the same ones he carried through his entire life. He was firmly committed to his faith, principles that he developed early in life, and the deep respect he showed for others in times of discord.
“He was always true to his word, even to a fault, and that made him a unique leader in political circles. Someone may not have agreed with his view or position, but he always told you why he believed it. And you knew he would not waiver. You could take his word to the bank.
“If I had to sum up and explain Tim Armstead to someone who did not know him, I would say he was someone who had firmly held convictions and beliefs that he would not compromise, he was led by his faith and he lived his faith to each person he met. He was an honest man. He was devoted to his family and his community. And he did well by all of them. He served his time on this earth well as a servant of Christ. He will be missed but not forgotten.”
State Senate President Randy Smith (R-Preston) also remembered Armstead.
“When I was first elected to the House of Delegates, he set an example of honesty, integrity, faith and service that was second to none,” Smith said. “He was an example of leadership with grace, a man who had a deep faith in God, and loved his family with all of his heart. All who were blessed to call him a friend and colleague are better people because of him.”
Former state Senate President Craig Blair expressed his thoughts as well.
“I had the honor of serving alongside Tim beginning in 2003 when we were both members of the minority in the House of Delegates,” Blair said. “Over the past two decades, he has been not only a trusted colleague but also a part of my political and personal family. His friendship was one of steadfast encouragement, quiet strength, and genuine faith.
“Tim Armstead was one of the most godly and selfless men I have ever met in my life. In a profession often marked by ambition and division, he stood out as a true servant leader. His humility, integrity, and dedication to the people of West Virginia were unwavering. It is rare to find such a spirit in politics, and Tim lived it daily with kindness, wisdom, and grace. …
“West Virginia has lost a remarkable leader, but more than that, we have lost a dear friend whose legacy of faith and service will live on in all who had the privilege of knowing him.”