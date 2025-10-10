This first week of October has been Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week, during which legal reform organizations all over the country highlight how lawsuit abuse negatively impacts our economy, job opportunities and access to affordable healthcare.
Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week is a time to focus on holding all elected officials, as well as attorneys, accountable for how they handle lawsuit abuse within our state’s legal system. West Virginians deserve a court system that is balanced and fair.
For over a dozen years, West Virginia was on the American Tort Reform Association’s “Judicial Hellholes” list. Over the past decade, West Virginia has made significant changes to our court system and passed dozens of legal reform bills to get off the list. However, during this past legislative session, personal injury lawyers were again on the offense, as 26 different bills were sponsored in the State Senate that either created new causes of action or expanded liability for job creators and healthcare providers.
While the personal injury lawyers in West Virginia aren’t splurging on accessory items like we’ve seen in the past, they are still spending millions of dollars to try and buy favor with certain career politicians and now the so-called “Republicans” in the State Senate.
According to a recent economic impact study conducted for Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, West Virginians pay an annual tort tax of $676.97 (estimated reduction in output on a per-capita basis). The report also estimated an annual job loss of 10,737 jobs due to excessive tort costs.
This Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week is as good a time as any to remind everyone that personal injury lawyers will be spending some of their “jackpot justice” winnings to try and influence next year’s election here in West Virginia.
Greg Thomas is executive director of West Virginia Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse.