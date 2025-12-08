MIAMI – Acclaimed Dominican composer, producer and performer Luis Segura has filed a lawsuit against three record labels, arguing they have breached written publishing agreements with him for decades.
Segura, who is widely regarded throughout Latin America as the “Father of Bachata,” filed his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Nov. 18.
The named defendants include Miami-based Carimusic Corporation, Nashville-based Concord Music Group Inc., and Universal Music Group Inc., which has principal offices in Santa Monica, California.
“Defendants’ actions have deprived Segura of his rightful royalties for more than three decades, concealed the financial exploitation of his works, and caused irreparable harm to his ability to protect and profit from his creative legacy,” his 11-page complaint states.
“When Segura has requested a reversion of his rights, Defendants have ignored or refused his requests.”
Over his six-decade career, Segura has authored and recorded more than 500 original works, defining the bachata genre.
Bachata is a style of social dance and music originating in the Dominican Republic, characterized by hip movements, a side-to-side step sequence, and close partner connection.
It evolved from influences like bolero, merengue, and son, and is known for its rhythm, emotion, and lead-and-follow structure.
According to his filing, his work has earned him numerous honors, including a Latin Grammy nomination and formal recognition by the Senate of the Dominican Republic for his artistic contributions.
Segura argues he filed the lawsuit because of the defendants’ long-standing breach of written publishing agreements, their failure to render royalties and accountings, and their “unauthorized exploitation and misattribution” of his copyrighted compositions.
In 1993, he executed a publishing agreement with Carimusic under which he assigned a catalog of 62 original compositions, including the renowned song “Pena Por Ti”, in exchange for royalties, semi-annual accountings, and Carimusic’s contractual obligation to exploit and protect his works.
“For more than three decades, Carimusic and its successor-in-interest, Concord, have continuously failed to pay royalties, failed to provide any accountings, and have completely disregarded their duty to protect and administer Segura’s compositions,” the filing states.
In addition, Universal – through its affiliate Universal Musica Inc. – has wrongfully claimed administrative ownership of “Pena Por Ti,” which was renamed “Penas” in the Mechanical Licensing Collective database, Segura claims.
He argues Universal also has collected 70 percent of the royalties generated by that song, without any authorization or contractual relationship with him.
Segura claims he was neither informed nor did he consent to the transfer of his publishing rights to Concord. He also claims he has never signed any agreement directly with the company.
He contends he also has no contract or assignment with Universal Musica or any other Universal entity.
“Segura now brings this action to quiet title to his musical compositions and seeks damages, restitution, declaratory relief, rescission, and a full accounting for all royalties and revenues derived from his compositions,” the filing states.
He seeks an order declaring that the publishing agreement has been terminated, that all rights in the Segura Compositions have reverted and are vested in him, and that title to those rights is quieted in his favor.
He also seeks an independent accounting to determine the amount of unpaid royalties owed to him.
In addition, Segura seeks an award of compensatory and consequential damages; an order requiring disgorgement of all royalties wrongfully collected by the defendants; and an award of pre- and post-judgment interest, costs, and attorney’s fees.
Miami-based Cases & Lacambra is representing Segura in the action.