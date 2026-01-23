FORT MYERS — A Florida couple has filed a federal lawsuit against Amazon, Amazon Services and a China-based third-party seller, alleging that a tabletop fire pit purchased through Amazon caused catastrophic burn injuries due to dangerous design defects and inadequate warnings.
The lawsuit was brought by Elizabeth Etkin and her husband, Michael Tierney, residents of Charlotte County, who are seeking damages and a jury trial following a December 2024 incident involving a Poofzy tabletop fire pit sold through Amazon’s online marketplace.
The complaint alleges that the product was defectively designed, unreasonably dangerous and sold without critical safety features intended to prevent flame jetting, a phenomenon in which burning fuel is forcefully expelled from a container, according to a complaint filed Jan. 5 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
According to the filing, Etkin purchased the fire pit on November 25, 2024, through Amazon, where it was sold by a registered third-party seller identified as Suzhou Tengli Maoyi Youxian Gongsi, doing business as Cenmesy.
The product was stored in an Amazon fulfillment center and delivered by Amazon to the couple’s Port Charlotte home the following day.
The complaint states that Amazon handled the transaction, payment processing, shipping and customer communications related to the purchase.
The plaintiffs allege that they used the fire pit for the first time on Dec. 22, 2024, in a foreseeable and intended manner.
After setting up the fire pit and igniting a small amount of ethanol-based fuel, the flames appeared to go out.
When additional fuel was poured into the pit, the alcohol allegedly ignited suddenly and without warning, flashing back toward the fuel container and spraying burning liquid onto Etkin and inside the home.
The complaint states that Etkin suffered catastrophic burns over a large portion of her body, including her face.
The lawsuit claims that the fire pit was sold without a fuel container equipped with a flame arrestor, a safety device designed to prevent ignition of fuel vapors and flashback events.
It further alleges that the product’s instructions encouraged the use of alcohol-based fuels without warning consumers of the risks of flame jetting or instructing them to use only fuel containers with flame mitigation devices.
The plaintiffs contend that these alleged defects rendered the fire pit unsafe for its foreseeable use at the time it left the defendants’ control.
The complaint outlines Amazon’s role in the sale and distribution of the product, asserting that Amazon exercised significant control over product listings, pricing, fulfillment, customer service and returns through its Fulfillment by Amazon program.
The filing alleges that Amazon was aware, or should have been aware, of safety risks associated with tabletop fire pits that burn liquid fuels, including prior recalls, consumer safety alerts and voluntary safety standards addressing flame jetting hazards.
The plaintiffs further allege that, despite publicly available safety information and warnings issued prior to the December 2024 incident, Amazon failed to notify purchasers of the Poofzy tabletop fire pit about the dangers associated with its use.
According to the complaint, Amazon did not send a warning email to Etkin until July 2025, several months after the incident, stating that the product could pose a risk of serious fire and burn injuries associated with flame jetting.
In addition to negligence claims, the lawsuit asserts strict liability against Amazon entities, alleging that the fire pit was unreasonably dangerous due to its design, lack of safety features, and inadequate warnings.
Tierney also asserts a claim for loss of consortium, alleging that he has lost the companionship and services of his wife as a result of her injuries.
The plaintiffs are seeking damages exceeding $75,000, exclusive of costs and interest, and are asking the court to hold the defendants liable for the injuries and losses allegedly resulting from the sale and distribution of the fire pit. They are represented by Ian D. Pinkert of Halpern Santos & Pinkert.
U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Fort Myers Division case number: 2:26-cv-00015