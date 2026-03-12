WASHINGTON – Florida’s recent legal reforms are being highlighted in a New York statewide television ad.
Protecting American Consumers Together announced the launch of the ad, which highlights how lawsuit abuse driven by billboard lawyers is raising costs for New York consumers while other states, such as Florida, are seeing relief after reform.
The ad is part of a seven-figure TV and digital campaign tying billboard lawyers to New York’s affordability crisis. PACT says the tactics of these attorneys have fueled rising prices across the state, leaving families to shoulder the financial burden.
This ad, titled “New York, It’s Your Turn,” is the second in the campaign. It also will run statewide on MSG Network during Knicks games this month.
“Lawsuit abuse driven by billboard lawyers is quietly driving up costs for consumers, showing up in everything from car insurance premiums to everyday expenses,” said Lauren Zelt, PACT’s executive director. “Florida proved that meaningful legal reform works, bringing insurers back into the market and delivering nearly a billion dollars in rebates to drivers. It’s time for New York to follow suit.”
The ad points to Florida as a model for reform, noting that legal changes there have helped stabilize the insurance market, bring insurers back into the state and deliver nearly $1 billion in rebates to drivers.
In the ad, PACT urges New York to follow Florida’s lead and lower costs for consumers by reigning-in lawsuit abuse.
The campaign builds on PACT’s earlier New York efforts, including a television ad last month. Earlier, PACT launched a billboard campaign in Albany. In January, PACT authored an op-ed in Newsday spotlighting Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement to crack down on insurance fraud that drives up costs for New York families.
PACT also released a digital ad called “The Highway Billboard Tax” detailing how highway lawyer billboards contribute to higher prices statewide. Last year, PACT released a six-figure television ad campaign that highlighted rising auto insurance costs in the Empire State.
PACT also released a one-pager titled “The Truth About New York’s Sky-High Lawsuit Economy,” outlining how fraud, staged accidents, frivolous lawsuits and legal exploitation are driving up costs and making New York increasingly unaffordable. The one-pager is available to read here.
PACT is a national organization dedicated to standing up for plaintiffs, victims and consumers and ensuring access to a fair and transparent legal system.