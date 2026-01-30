ORLANDO – A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against online retail giant Amazon for selling a line of pressure cookers that allegedly suffer from “serious and dangerous defects.”
Plaintiff Sally Lamons, a Clermont, Florida, resident, filed her lawsuit January 13 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
Lamons claims she suffered “substantial” personal injuries and damages by an Instant Pot Duo IP-DUO 60, which was marketed, distributed, and sold by defendant Amazon.com Inc.
The pressure cooker itself was designed and manufactured by Instant Brands LLC.
Instant Brands currently is engaged in bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Instant Brands filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in June 2023. An automatic stay has since been imposed.
“The subject pressure cookers possess defects that make them unreasonably dangerous for their intended use by consumers because the lid can be rotated and opened while the unit remains pressurized,” the 10-page complaint states.
Lamons contends the pressure cookers – though advertised as convenient and safe, and touted for their safety features – suffer from serious and dangerous defects that cause “significant” risk of bodily harm and injury to consumers.
“Specifically, said defects manifest themselves when, despite claims to the contrary, the lid of the pressure cooker is removable with built-up pressure, heat, and steam still inside the unit,” her complaint states. “When the lid is removed under such circumstances, the pressure trapped within the unit causes the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit and into the surrounding area, including onto the unsuspecting consumers, their families, and other bystanders.
“In this case, the lid was able to be rotated, opened, and removed while the pressure cooker retained pressure, causing Plaintiff serious and substantial bodily injuries and damages.”
Lamons claims she purchased her pressure cooker directly from Amazon on Nov. 7, 2022.
It wasn’t until Feb. 7, 2024 that she claims she suffered substantial burns as a result of the pressure cooker’s lid being able to be rotated and opened while it retained pressure during its normal, intended use.
Its scalding hot contents were “forcefully ejected” onto Lamons, she alleges.
“Defendant knew or should have known of these defects but has nevertheless put profit ahead of safety by continuing to sell its pressure cookers to consumers, failing to warn said consumers of the serious risks posed by the defects, and failing to recall the dangerously defective pressure cookers regardless of the risk of significant injuries to Plaintiff and consumers like her,” the complaint states.
Lamons contends the pressure cookers are not compliant with industry standards due to the ability to remove the lid of the pressure cooker while it remains pressurized using only “nominal force.”
She argues Amazon placed an unsafe product into the stream of commerce and was careless or negligent.
She seeks damages in excess of $75,000 to compensate her for her injuries, losses, and pain and suffering, in addition to pre- and post-judgment interest.
Johnson Becker PLLC in St. Paul, Minnesota, is representing Lamons in the action.
Pressure cooker lawsuits have become commonplace over the years, with many plaintiffs alleging design defects like lid safety mechanisms cause explosions and severe burns. Brands like InstantPot, Cuisinart, Crock-Pot, Ninja Foodi, and Tristar have been sued.
In May, Florida-based Tristar was sued twice in federal court over its line of pressure cookers.