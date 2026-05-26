MIAMI – A Miami-Dade County man claims his former employer, a Miami-area hotel and resort, discriminated against him because of his race.
Plaintiff Stanley Beaubrun filed his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Miami Division.
Beaubrun, 31 and Black, worked as a guest relations manager from May 2024 to October 2024 at defendant TB Isle Resort LP, doing business as JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.
“Mr. Beaubrun was singled out and terminated for conduct that was widely tolerated among non-Black employees,” his 18-page complaint states.
“As a direct result of Defendant’s conduct, Mr. Beaubrun suffered emotional distress, including depression and anxiety requiring treatment. The discriminatory environment also caused physical and emotional strain, including overwork and malnourishment.”
Beaubrun started working for Marriott as a night auditor in December 2019. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was furloughed in March 2020, then recalled in August 2020, and worked until April 2021.
In May 2024, Marriott rehired Beaubrun as a guest relations manager at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura.
“From the beginning of his rehire in May 2024 through his termination on October 14, 2024, Mr. Beaubrun was subjected to a pattern of racial discrimination and harassment by his supervisors and co-workers,” the complaint states.
According to the lawsuit, at the time of his rehiring, the front office director position was vacant. That changed in June 2024, when Tomas Paez assumed the role.
Beaubrun began working alongside Emily Estrada, the reservation manager. According to his filing, Estrada is a “white Hispanic” employee. While not Beaubrun’s supervisor, she was assigned to train him due to her seniority, he claims.
“Despite being responsible for training, Ms. Estrada failed to provide meaningful instruction and frequently left Mr. Beaubrun without guidance for extended periods,” the lawsuit states. “When Mr. Beaubrun requested training or offered assistance, Ms. Estrada dismissed him and instructed him not to engage in work activities.
“Ms. Estrada further hindered Mr. Beaubrun’s ability to learn his role by discouraging him from shadowing other employees, claiming they were not properly trained, thereby forcing Mr. Beaubrun to take independent initiative to learn his job duties.”
Beaubrun alleges that within three weeks of his rehiring, Estrada began “actively attempting” to have him terminated – even gathering signatures from other employees.
Despite his satisfactory job performance and efforts to increase staffing and boost team morale, Beaubrun contends his concerns and work were ignored.
Instead, Beaubrun was subjected to “excessive scrutiny and micromanagement” not imposed on non-Black employees, he argues.
Starting in June 2024, he contends Paez directed employees to monitor his work and report back, creating an “intimidating” work environment.
“Throughout his employment, Mr. Beaubrun was subjected to ongoing microaggressions and differential treatment that created a hostile work environment,” the complaint states, noting that the treatment escalated on Oct. 11, 2024 when Beaubrun ordered a sandwich using the House account.
According to the lawsuit, the practice was “routinely engaged in” by other employees.
“Later that same day, Mr. Paez escorted Mr. Beaubrun to Human Resources and initially imposed a suspension pending investigation,” the complaint states. “Despite the minor nature of the alleged infraction and the common practice of using the House account, Defendant escalated the discipline to termination on October 14, 2024.”
As a result of the alleged discrimination and termination, Beaubrun claims he sought treatment from a mental health provider and has suffered financial hardship, including lost wages and benefits.
“Defendant’s actions were motivated by Plaintiff’s race and would not have occurred but for his status as an African American male,” the lawsuit states.
Beaubrun seeks compensatory damages and attorney fees.
He is represented by Imler Law in Lutz, Florida.