FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Naples woman has filed a federal lawsuit alleging her homeowners association discriminated against her after declining her request for a service animal.
Plaintiff Heidi White filed her lawsuit February 26 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Fort Myers Division.
She contends that the defendant, Naples Land Yacht Harbor Inc., discriminated against her in the “terms, conditions, or privileges of her dwelling” because of her handicap.
White alleges the HOA violated the Fair Housing Act and the Florida Fair Housing Act.
“Plaintiff is an individual with disabilities who resides in a mobile home community governed by Defendant. Defendant discriminated against Plaintiff on the basis of her disability by, among other things: (a) imposing discriminatory terms, conditions, privileges, or services and facilities; and (b) making discriminatory advertising, statements, and notices,” the nine-page complaint states.
In May 2025, White claims she filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, or FCHR. In October 2025, the FCHR found reasonable cause to believe the HOA violated the FFHA.
According to her lawsuit, she has disabilities that “substantially limit one or more major life activities,” and qualifies as a person with a handicap and disability under state law.
Her disabilities, she claims, require the assistance of a service animal.
In turn, she claims she contacted the HOA requesting a reasonable accommodation to keep her service animal, providing supporting medical documentation from her physician.
According to the filing, the HOA’s Assistance Animal Policy required – after approval – DNA samples and at least $5,000 in liability insurance, with non-compliance potentially leading to withdrawal of the accommodation.
“This policy violated the FHA and FFHA by imposing discriminatory conditions on individuals with disabilities,” the lawsuit states.
In addition, White contends she was harassed for keeping her service animal with her and for requesting an accommodation from the HOA.
She claims the HOA “coerced, intimidated, threatened, or interfered” with her exercising her fair housing rights because of her handicap.
This included repeated violation notices, threats of fines, failure to address resident harassment, and expressions of intent to remove her from the community, White alleges.
“Plaintiff reported these incidents to Defendant, but Defendant took no steps to address or stop the harassment,” the filing states.
“Defendant’s actions created a hostile environment, interfering with Plaintiff’s use and enjoyment of her home, causing emotional distress, health deterioration, and fear.”
In the end, the HOA never approved White’s accommodation request, despite sufficient documentation, she claims.
“As a direct result of Defendant’s violations of federal and Florida law (as set forth above), Plaintiff suffered damages, including emotional distress, humiliation, health impacts, and out-of-pocket expenses,” the complaint states.
White seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, and attorneys’ fees.
St. Petersburg firm Weber Crabb & Wein PA are representing her in the action.