ORLANDO – A Central Florida Council employee has sued the Boy Scouts of America alleging it discriminated against her during her pregnancy and postpartum because of her race.
Plaintiff Shauna Prince filed her complaint in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division.
She claims in her 21-page lawsuit that the Central Florida Council BSA violated the federal Civil Rights Act, Pregnancy Discrimination Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.
Prince, who is Black, claims she suffered from “qualifying disabilities” related to her pregnancy and postpartum health.
She was and is employed by the BSA council as a district executive. She contends she consistently performed her job duties “at or above” the council’s “legitimate expectations” by building community partnerships, recruiting youth members, and meeting or exceeding Scouting metrics.
“Throughout her employment, Plaintiff has been subjected to racially discriminatory treatment, including disparate terms and conditions of employment, unequal access to projects, advancement opportunities, and workplace support as compared to her non-African American coworkers who performed similar duties,” her complaint states.
She claims that after returning from maternity leave, she was reassigned to a position called “Scout Reach” because it allegedly was “more relatable” to her due to her “color and race.”
According to her filing, Prince became pregnant in May 2024. After disclosing her pregnancy to management in June 2024, she claims she was subjected to discriminatory treatment, including critical comments regarding her ability to perform her duties while pregnant, scrutiny of her performance that had not previously occurred, and interference with her work environment.
“For instance, Plaintiff was informed that she was only allowed five days of maternity leave and that she might lose her job once she returned from leave,” the complaint states. “Plaintiff's pregnancy due date was December 18, 2024.
“Defendants' conduct caused significant unpleasantness and stress as it related to Plaintiff's daily work and personal activities, her maternal health, and contributed to gestational complications including high blood pressure.”
Prince also alleges she requested and was denied reasonable accommodations from the BSA council.
For example, in July 2024, the office air conditioning system broke. She felt ill from the excessive heat and requested to work from home, she claims.
The council denied the accommodation, she contends.
In addition, Prince claims she was required to schedule doctors’ appointments before work hours and during lunch breaks.
“Plaintiff requested and was entitled to leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act for her serious health conditions related to her pregnancy and postpartum recovery,” her complaint states. “Defendant interfered with, restrained, and denied Plaintiffs FMLA rights and retaliated against Plaintiff for exercising and/ or attempting to exercise her FMLA rights.”
Prince alleges that her supervisors and co-workers subjected her to a “severe and pervasive” hostile work environment based on her race and sex, making offensive comments.
“Plaintiff was made aware that during managerial meetings her pregnancy status was discussed in a critical and pejorative manner in which she was described as having ‘another baby out of wedlock,’” the filing states. “Plaintiff was also directly questioned by management as ‘how she would manage with another child.’”
She claims her job assignments were reduced in scope and responsibility; she was forced to work seven-day work weeks; and was “constantly scrutinized” due to her pregnancy and family leave related needs.
“As a direct and proximate result of Defendant's unlawful conduct, Plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer denial of job advancement opportunities, emotional distress, mental anguish, humiliation, loss of dignity, and damage to her professional reputation,” the complaint states.
Prince seeks an injunction ordering the BSA council to cease all unlawful conduct and implement anti-discrimination and anti-retaliation policies and training; an award of back pay, including lost wages and benefits; front pay; compensatory damages; punitive damages; liquidated damages; attorney fees and pre- and post-judgment interest.
She is represented by Kene H. Anusionwu and Christine Markham in Windermere, Florida.