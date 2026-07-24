TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A former Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy claims he and others were the victims of discrimination and retaliation, in a federal lawsuit filed against the department last month.
Plaintiff Jerry Loggins filed his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee Division.
Loggins’ 11-page suit names the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Alfred Kenneth McNeill, Jr., as the defendants.
Loggins, who is Black, was employed by the sheriff’s office as a jail commander. McNeill was his supervisor.
He alleges the sheriff’s office racially discriminated, retaliated against him, and, in turn, created a hostile working environment.
“Plaintiff's protected activity was the determinative factor motivating Defendant's decisionmakers, and Plaintiff's complaints were the but-for cause of the adverse employment actions,” the filing states.
“Defendants’ conduct constitutes intentional discrimination, and it was so severe that it would dissuade other employees to report acts of discriminatory conduct by t [sic] Sheriff Alfred Kenneth McNeill, Jr., and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.”
In April 2025, Loggins reported to McNeill what he believed to be racially discriminatory hiring practices within the sheriff’s office.
Specifically, he reported that Black applicants seeking employment as deputy sheriffs were routinely subjected to “heightened scrutiny” during the hiring process, including more extensive review of their qualifications, backgrounds, and employment applications than similarly situated white applicants.
“Plaintiff further reported that African American applicants with qualifications equal to or greater than those of Caucasian applicants were frequently denied employment opportunities, while Caucasian applicants often received offers of employment after less rigorous review despite possessing comparable or lesser qualifications,” the suit states.
In May 2025, Loggins proceeded to file a charge of discrimination with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, or FCHR, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation by the sheriff’s office and McNeill.
Shortly after he filed the FCHR Charge – and after McNeill became aware of the filing – Loggins allegedly received written notice informing him that his employment as a deputy sheriff and jail commander would be terminated.
After receiving some pushback on the decision to terminate his employment by “numerous co-workers,” the sheriff’s office rescinded its decision.
But Loggins alleges the defendants continued to subject him to “discriminatory and retaliatory treatment” because of his protected activity.
In July 2025, the sheriff’s office conducted a disciplinary hearing concerning Loggins’ actions.
In his filing, Loggins alleges he was denied a “meaningful opportunity” to present evidence in his defense during the hearing.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Loggins was informed he was being demoted from his position as jail commander, and would be placed on probation and subjected to a reduction in pay and benefits.
“Plaintiff alleges that these actions were taken in retaliation for his complaints of racial discrimination and his filing of the FCHR Charge, and further subjected him to a hostile working environment,” the filing states.
Loggins alleges he has suffered emotional distress and mental anguish, along with lost back and front pay, bonuses, and other benefits.
He asks the federal court to award him statutory damages for lost wages, benefits and other compensation plus interest.
He also seeks relief in the form of reinstatement or front pay, including reinstatement of retirement benefits.
Loggins also seeks an award of compensatory and punitive damages, and attorneys’ fees.
Tallahassee firms Todman Law Firm PA and Dwyer & Knight Law Firm are representing him in the lawsuit.