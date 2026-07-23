WASHINGTON – A national organization has launched a new video series that sheds light on stories of victims harmed not only by tragedy but also by the legal system and the personal injury attorneys they trusted to help them.
Featuring firsthand accounts from everyday Americans, the new series by Protecting American Consumers Together (PACT) is called “In Their Own Words.”
PACT is a national consumer advocacy organization dedicated to exposing lawsuit abuse, promoting transparency and advancing commonsense legal reforms that protect consumers, lower costs and strengthen America’s civil justice system.
The series debuts with the story of Suzanne Mora, whose father suffered catastrophic injuries after a head-on collision left him unable to operate his small business. Seeking help, Mora retained a personal injury attorney to pursue her father’s claim.
Instead, she says she spent years pleading for updates before discovering the attorney had already received and stolen more than $100,000 that belonged to her father.
Mora says the attorney stopped returning calls, concealed the settlement from the family for years and continued living lavishly while her father battled terminal bone cancer without access to the compensation needed to help pay for his care.
“My father’s accident changed our lives forever,” Mora says in the video. “The attorney had stolen the money from dad and been lying to us for over six years.”
PACT Executive Director Lauren Zelt said Mora’s experience underscores why the organization is creating a platform for victims to tell their own stories.
“Behind every headline about lawsuit abuse is a real person whose life has been forever changed,” Zelt said. “Too often, these voices are drowned out by billion-dollar advertising campaigns and polished television commercials.
“‘In Their Own Words’ gives victims the opportunity to share their experiences directly with the public. Their stories deserve to be heard.”
The new series is part of PACT’s effort to elevate the experiences of consumers and families who say they were harmed by unethical legal practices, unnecessary litigation, and abuses within the civil justice system. Future episodes will feature additional victims from across the country sharing their stories in their own words.
Earlier this year, PACT released a documentary sharing the stories of three lawsuit abuse victims called “Behind the Settlement: What Really Happens After You Hire a Billboard Lawyer.” Additionally, PACT has several other ongoing video series dedicated to educating consumers about how lawsuit abuse impacts their lives, which may be found on its You Tube channel.
PACT also is consumers who believe they have experienced misconduct or abuse during the legal process to share their experiences at YourInjuryStory.com, where visitors can watch additional testimonials and submit their own stories.