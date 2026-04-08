WASHINGTON – A national education campaign is urging consumers to gather critical information before hiring a personal injury attorney.
Protecting American Consumers Together, or PACT, announced the launch of its “Before You Call That Lawyer” public service announcement, which is part of its new campaign. It also includes the website BeforeYouCallThatLawyer.com.
The PSA can be seen here.
Lauren Zelt, PACT executive director, says the integrated campaign is meant to equip Americans with critical information they need to understand their options and to avoid potential financial and legal pitfalls before hiring a personal injury attorney.
“Each year, millions of Americans face high-pressure decisions following accidents – often while navigating pain, confusion, and financial uncertainty,” Zelt said. “The ‘Before You Call That Lawyer’ campaign encourages consumers to pause and ask key questions before signing legal agreements that could impact their financial future.”
PACT says every American deserves to access the legal system with respect and dignity, especially from those they hire to help them navigate the process.
“Too many Americans are making life-altering legal decisions without fully understanding the consequences,” Zelt said. “This campaign is about empowering people with the knowledge they need … before they sign anything.”
At the center of the new campaign is a PSA that will run across digital and social platforms nationwide highlighting several key consumer risks, including:
· Being rushed into signing legal contracts without proper review
· Potentially unlawful solicitation immediately after an accident
· Financial incentives that may influence medical treatment decisions
· The importance of seeking independent medical opinions
· The risk of taking on unnecessary medical debt
· Misleading financial promises related to settlements
The website serves as a central hub for the campaign, offering consumers accessible and easy-to-understand information, including:
· What to know before hiring a lawyer
· Questions every consumer should ask before signing a contract
· How medical treatment and legal agreements can be financially connected
· Warning signs to watch for after an accident
· Practical guidance to help individuals protect themselves and their families
PACT says the site reinforces the campaign’s core message, which is, “Take a moment. Get informed. Protect yourself.”
The effort marks PACT’s latest national initiative, building on its ongoing work in documentary storytelling, nationwide polling, studies and an explainer film focused on consumer protection and transparency in the legal system.