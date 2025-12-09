WASHINGTON – More than three-fourths of American voters believe lawsuit abuse is a serious problem, according to a new poll.
The national survey, released December 9 by Protecting American Consumers Together (PACT) also found that 81 percent of voters think lawsuit abuse drives up the costs of goods and services for families, making it a “fundamental affordability issue.”
PACT conducted the survey November 13-19 among 1,000 likely voters. GS Strategy Group, a Boise-based survey research firm, conducted the survey for PACT via phone and online responses. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.
“Voters are still feeling the pain of the rising cost of living and need more help from Congress,” GS Strategy Group President Greg Strimple wrote in the polling memo to PACT. “Ending lawsuit abuse by ambulance lawyers who are driving up the cost of insurance is the best place for Congress to start.”
PACT’s executive director agreed.
“American families are concerned about the affordability of daily life, and ending lawsuit abuse will lower the cost of goods and services for everyone,” Lauren Zelt said. “With strong voter support for eliminating the $4,200 lawsuit abuse tax on American families, the time is now for Congress and President Trump to act on this issue.”
Other findings from the survey include:
76% of voters said their cost of living has gone up.
75% of voters said that lawsuit abuse is a serious problem in the United States; 37% of those voters said it’s a very serious problem.
81% of voters believe that lawsuit abuse drives up the cost of goods and services for American families; 41% of those voters believe the statement strongly.
76% of voters support enacting reforms to eliminate the $4,200 hidden tax American families pay due to insurance fraud and lawsuit abuse.
79% of voters believe it is very important for President Trump and Congress to eliminate this hidden tax on American consumers.