BATON ROUGE, La. – Online retail giant Amazon wants a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed against it over a shooting at its fulfillment center in Baton Rouge last year removed to federal court.
Defendant Amazon.com Services LLC – which was incorrectly named in the state court filing as Amazon Fulfillment Center and Amazon USA – filed its removal notice last month in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Amazon claims the lawsuit, filed on behalf of Daylon Jamar Anthony’s estate in April, doesn’t belong in the 19th Judicial District Court, Parish of East Baton Rouge.
On April 27, plaintiffs Keoshia Jackson Green, individually and on behalf of minors C.C.J. and J.E.C., filed a petition against Amazon and a group of “John Does” over Anthony’s death.
Amazon claims it was served with the petition May 6, but has not yet filed a responsive pleading to the petition in state court.
The plaintiffs allege Anthony was involved in an altercation on April 28, 2025 that resulted in him being shot and fatally wounded at the Amazon fulfillment center, located at 9001 Cortana Place.
According to a Baton Rouge Police news release, officers arrived on scene and learned that two Amazon employees were involved in a verbal and physical dispute that took place outside the main entrance of the facility.
Homicide detectives later arrested Carlgene Nash for Anthony’s murder. Nash turned himself into detectives at the Violent Crimes Unit office, according to the April 29, 2025 news release.
Anthony allegedly was arguing with Nash in the parking lot for 10 to 15 minutes. Nash then pulled a gun and Anthony tried to grab it.
At no time did other Amazon employees attempt to “intercede and quell the altercation,” according to the filing.
“Plaintiffs further allege Daylon Jamar Anthony endured ‘excruciating pain and suffering’ and ‘costs and expenses associated with medical treatment’ of his wounds prior to his death,” the removal notice states.
“Plaintiffs also claim that the decedent, as the eldest sibling, ‘maintained a supportive role with Plaintiff Keoshia Jackson-Green,’ assisted with ‘the financial growth and prosperity of the family,’ and assumed ‘the role of father figure’ for his younger siblings C.C.J., J.E.C., and Daryon Jamaal Anthony.”
Plaintiffs seek damages for the loss of love, affection, nurturing, financial support, and “extreme” emotional distress and mental anguish.
Amazon claims it is “facially apparent” that the damages – based on the plaintiff’s allegations – exceed $75,000.
In federal court, the “amount in controversy” refers to the monetary value of a plaintiff’s claim. This must exceed $75,000, exclusive of interest and costs, for diversity jurisdiction.
Complete diversity of citizenship also exists between the parties, the retailer claims. Jackson-Green and the minor children are citizens of Louisiana, while Amazon is a citizen of Delaware and Washington.
Complete diversity “requires that all persons on one side of the controversy be citizens of different states than all persons on the other side.”
In its removal notice, Amazon argues that under federal law “the citizenship of defendants sued under fictitious names shall be disregarded.” Therefore, the retailer contends, the citizenship of the John Does must be disregarded.
“Similarly, Amazon Fulfillment Center and Amazon USA do not exist and are fictitious entities,” Amazon’s notice states. “Therefore, the citizenship of Defendants Amazon Fulfillment Center and Amazon USA is disregarded.”
Leake Andersson LLP in New Orleans is representing Amazon in the lawsuit. Attorney Sangbahn Scere in Shreveport is representing the plaintiffs.