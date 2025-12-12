MONROE, La. – A Louisiana woman last month filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging she was “purposefully” harassed and discriminated against because of her gender while interviewing for a job with a Baton Rouge-area finance company.
Plaintiff Hailey Lovasz, a resident of Clarks, Louisiana, filed her lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Monroe Division, Nov. 24.
The named defendant is Gulfco of Louisiana LLC doing business as Tower Loan of Jena.
Gulfco is a finance company known for alleged high-interest, high-risk loans and legal issues involving predatory lending practices.
Lovasz, 30, applied for a position at Gulfco located at 3205 N. First Street in Jena, Louisiana, on July 6, 2024.
According to her complaint, Laterrion Green, the Tower Loan branch manager, asked her for an in-person meeting. Green asked Lovasz to meet him at Jena Park on July 9, 2024, explaining he was working out of the office.
“When Plaintiff arrived, she noticed that there were few cars there, but she was trusting that Mr. Green was sincere in his interest to interview her for the posted job to which she had applied,” Lovasz explained in her five-page filing.
Green began with questions regarding the job, but quickly turned his focus to the plaintiff’s appearance. Lovasz claims he made comments like, “I am surprised that there aren’t men trying to get you. I know if I was single and not married, I’d be sliding into your DMs.”
Lovasz replied that Green should consider “marriage counseling.”
Green, in response, told her about his marriage troubles. According to her filing, at one point he said, “We can stay late at the office, and I can show you some things.”
“Plaintiff was stunned, and she continued to look out of the window,” her complaint states. “She then proceeded to open the car door to leave, and Mr. Green attempted to stop her saying, ‘I didn’t know we were done with the interview.’
“Mr. Green kept talking, and Plaintiff kept not responding. Finally Mr. Green said that she was hired and that he would see Plaintiff at 1:00 p.m. the next day, allowing her to leave.”
Lovasz claims she “immediately” contacted Gulfco’s management.
The day after her meeting with Green, Lovasz also alleges she began receiving text messages from Green’s wife.
According to her complaint, Lovasz reported the text messages to Gulfco’s upper management, including Benji Hemphill, director of operations.
“Mr. Hemphill told her that he would ensure that this matter was amicably resolved; however, Plaintiff was never hired, re-interviewed or made whole as a result of the conduct of Defendant’s Manager, Mr. Green,” her filing states.
“Plaintiff continues to suffer severe mental anguish, anxiety, depression, emotional distress, physical health issues, economic losses, and lost wages.”
Lovasz claims she filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and received a notice of right to sue. The EEOC charge against Tower Loan is still pending, according to her filing.
She seeks back pay, prejudgment interest, compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees, and punitive damages.
Shreveport firm Downer Jones Marino & Wilhite is representing her in the action.