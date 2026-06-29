ALEXANDRIA, La. – A Louisiana man has filed a lawsuit against popular steakhouse chain Outback, alleging his spinal injuries and subsequent surgeries were caused by an “unreasonably dangerous mat” at its Alexandria-area location.
Plaintiff Harris Washington filed his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Alexandria Division.
The named defendants include Outback Steakhouse of Florida LLC and Cintas Corporation No. 2.
“The aforesaid accident occurred through no fault of Harris Washington, but rather solely through the fault of Defendants, as discussed below,” the nine-page complaint states. “Generally, Outback failed to correct the unreasonably [sic] condition at its Premises or reasonably warn patrons of the same. Cintas failed to supply a reasonably appropriate mat for the anticipated conditions and traffic of the area, insofar as a suitable mat would not buckle or bunch under those conditions.”
Washington claims the mat was bunched and buckled in front of the host stand at the restaurant located at 3217 S. MacArthur Drive in Alexandria.
He contends as a result of the fall, he suffered serious injuries, including a lumbar spine injury that has “already necessitated multiple spine surgeries” and for which his prognosis is unknown.
According to Washington’s lawsuit, Cintas entered into a contract with Outback to provide laundry, mat, facility environmental services, and janitorial supply services to the restaurant.
“That one of the services that Cintas provides pursuant to the Agreement is to provide Outback with a mat placed at the premises near the host stand and in front of the main entrance door (henceforth the “Subject Mat”),” the filing states.
“Under the terms of the Agreement, Cintas is obligated to provide a mat suitable for such a high traffic area that will not bunch, buckle, ripple, or move under the reasonably anticipated circumstances and uses.”
Washington claims he was at the restaurant as a customer in August 2025. He completed his meal and went to leave.
“To do so, he took the only route available, which required him to walk by the host stand, walk over the Subject Mat, and exit through the main entrance door,” the lawsuit states. “There was an employee of Outback stationed at the host stand, with clear line of sight to the Subject Mat and main entrance door.
“When Plaintiff was leaving the Premises, the Subject Mat was not laying flat on the ground. Instead, it was buckled, bunched, and otherwise rippled above the floor.”
He contends the rug presented a “reasonably foreseeable tripping hazard” to patrons in a high traffic area.
Washington alleges the Outback employees stationed in the area by the host stand were aware of the condition of the mat, but failed to flatten it or warn patrons.
He contends that when he approached the mat he noticed the danger it presented because of its condition, but could not avoid it and instead tripped and fell.
“Specifically, he fell forward hitting his head and shoulder on the door, and continued his descent to fall to the ground on his side,” the complaint states.
Washington notes there were no posted or verbal warnings, and even noticing the condition of the mat was somewhat difficult “given its location on the ground, dark uniform color, placement in a high traffic area, the need to direct his attention to the main entrance door immediately next to the mat, lighting conditions, and other factors.”
He argues the restaurant, and Cintas to an extent, owed a general duty of care to patrons to keep the restaurant clean, safe and free from hazards.
Following his fall, Washington claims he went to the local emergency room and was eventually treated by a neurosurgeon at a neuromedical center in Baton Rouge.
He alleges he would “ultimately endure multiple lumbar spine surgeries” performed at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He claims he required “significant” follow-up care, home health, therapy, and other treatment.
“Mr. Washington has not recovered, continues to seek treatment, and his future prognosis is uncertain,” the filing states.
He seeks an award of damages for his past and future mental anguish and physical suffering; past and future loss of enjoyment of life; past and future expenses for medical care; past and future loss of earnings and impaired earning capacity; and disfigurement. He claims his damages exceed $75,000.
Morris Bart LLC in New Orleans is representing Washington in the lawsuit.