NEW ORLEANS – A Louisiana man claims Walmart and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office “intentionally discriminated and harassed” him based on his race, making it “impossible” for him to work for the big-box retailer.
Plaintiff Brandon Wilfred filed his nine-page complaint June 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. The named defendants include Walmart Stores Inc. and the sheriff’s office. According to the filing, Walmart, the sheriff’s office, and Officer T. Brooks were each served.
Wilfred, who is Black and a resident of Jefferson Parish, worked as a Walmart Spark delivery driver. He contends he was subjected to discrimination, “disparate treatment, and “systematic racism,” starting on or about Oct. 22, 2023.
According to his complaint, Wilfred claims he was harassed, threatened, and assaulted by a Walmart loss prevention employee and a sheriff’s officer at a store in Harvey, La.
He explained in the filing that he was asked to confirm whether the items he picked up for delivery matched his scheduled order.
Even after the items were confirmed, Wilfred claims he was questioned about the items again as he was preparing to leave the store by an employee waiting at the exit for him.
According to his complaint, the questioning made him “very uneasy.” Wilfred believed the employee was insinuating he had stolen the items.
“Suddenly and without warning, the Plaintiff was aggressively pushed by Officer T. Brooks with the full power of a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Officer bent on exacting damage,” the complaint states. “The Officer then proceeded to use force to detain Plaintiff and otherwise bring the Plaintiff into compliance by submitting himself to the Officer’s will.”
Wilfred contends he asked the officer why he was being detained, but that the officer refused to answer him.
The officer, Brooks, allegedly used force to confine Wilfred in a small room within the Walmart store. Wilfred claims the officer made threatening comments “throughout the incident” and attempted to provoke him into a physical altercation.
“The Plaintiff cooperated and the officer and loss prevention employee confirmed that the Plaintiff was innocent of any crime,” the complaint states.
After the initial incident, Wilfred alleges the officer and loss prevention employee continued to harass him. The officer would “smugly smile” at the plaintiff, while the Walmart employee would follow him while he was working, Wilfred explained in the filing.
Wilfred alleges in October 2024 that the same Walmart employee again approached him.
“The same employee and officer would consistently follow the Plaintiff each time the Plaintiff would visit the Walmart location,” the complaint states, noting that Wilfred was turned away “several times” when attempting to pick up items for delivery.
Wilfred – who claims he was forced to quit his job because of the defendants’ alleged harassing actions – is suing for discrimination, harassment, false imprisonment, and hostile environment.
He alleges the defendants’ actions resulted in his past, present, and future depression, damage to his reputation, mental anguish, humiliation and embarrassment, loss of enjoyment of life, and character assassination.
He is seeking general and compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees, injunctive and equitable relief, and pre- and post-judgment interest.
The New Orleans-based Law Offices of Pius A. Obioha & Associates LLC are representing Wilfred.