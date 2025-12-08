BATON ROUGE, La. – A Louisiana man has filed a lawsuit against a Baton Rouge-area hospital, alleging he was fired after making complaints of discrimination.
Plaintiff Kaleb DeWayne Haynes filed his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana Nov. 19.
Haynes, who is Black, contends defendant Baton Rouge General Medical Center “abruptly” terminated his employment seven days after he lodged a complaint about the discriminatory treatment he was receiving from supervisor Emily Guidoz.
Haynes, who was hired in April 2024, was reassigned to Guidoz, who is white, in November 2024. He previously reported to Jeron McMorris, who also is white, and received an “outstanding” six-month performance review.
“Under Mr. McMorris’s supervision, Plaintiff excelled in his leadership role, improved communication across departments, and implemented operational processes that enhanced Patient Services Center efficiency and employee morale,” his complaint states.
“Plaintiff had no disciplinary record, no documented performance deficiencies, and was never advised of any performance or conduct concerns during his tenure under Mr. McMorris’s supervision.”
However, he claims his work environment “shifted dramatically” following his reassignment.
“Ms. Guidoz began systematically undermining Plaintiff’s authority, excluding him from key decisions, and interfering with his management of staff,” his 20-page filing states.
“His exclusion and disparate treatment contrasted sharply with the treatment of similarly situated white female managers under Ms. Guidoz’s supervision, such as Regina Leingang and others, who were regularly supported, consulted on departmental decisions, and provided with opportunities to address performance concerns rather than being excluded or targeted.”
Haynes argues white female managers were not subjected to shadowing, exclusion from decision-making, or abrupt termination.
On Dec. 2, 2024, Haynes sent an email to Vice President Sean Casteel, expressing his concerns about Guidoz.
Seven days later, on Dec. 9, 2024, was summarily terminated.
Haynes contends Guidoz provided no written documentation of any performance concerns and stated only that he was “not a good fit” for the department’s new direction.
“Plaintiff had never been placed on a performance improvement plan, counseled, or warned of any deficiencies. By contrast, non-Black, female managers under Ms. Guidoz’s supervision were routinely afforded opportunities to address concerns,” his complaint states. “About 90 percent of the team is composed of Caucasian females.
“Following Plaintiff’s termination, he was notified that he had been replaced by Rachel W. LeBlanc (Caucasian female), who lacked the qualifications and call center management experience that Plaintiff possessed.”
Haynes argues the “temporal proximity” between his Dec. 2, 2024 email and his termination on Dec. 9, 2024, demonstrates a “causal connection” between his protected complaint and the adverse employment action.
“Defendant failed to investigate or remedy the racially hostile conditions,” the filing states. “Instead, Plaintiff was terminated just seven days later, further evidencing discriminatory motive.”
Haynes filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Aug. 16, 2025. The commission issued a determination Aug. 21, 2025.
He seeks back pay, front pay, liquidated damages, punitive damages, damages for lost compensation and job benefits, pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest, and attorneys’ fees.
The Minias Law Firm in New Orleans is representing Haynes in the action.