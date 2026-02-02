NEW ORLEANS – A Washington Parish man has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit alleging he was injured when a Walmart online grocery shopper hit him with a cart.
Paul Barber filed his complaint last month in federal court against Walmart Inc.
According to the complaint, Barber was shopping July 31 at a Walmart in Bogalusa. When he kneeled down to grab a product in the household chemicals aisle, he says he was struck in the left side by a Walmart employee using an online grocery pickup cart.
Barber says the incident caused him to twist his left knee and fall on his buttocks. He says immediate knee pain followed, and he reported the incident to store management.
He says he later required orthopedic evaluation that showed the onset of left knee pain including lateral joint line tenderness, positive lateral Apley’s test, medial joint line pain, valgus pain and range of motion limited to 0-125 degrees. All of that is consistent with internal knee trauma, according to the complaint.
Barber was assessed with left knee pain, derangement of left knee, tear of lateral meniscus, contusion of left knee, nondisplaced fracture of left femur and iliotibial band syndrome.
He says he continues to suffer significant pain, instability, popping, difficult walking, swelling and reduced mobility of his left knee. Treatment includes MRI imaging, pain management and possible future orthopedic intervention.
Barber says the Walmart employee operating the online grocery pickup cart failed to maintain a proper lookout, operated the cart negligently in an active aisle and violated Walmart’s duty to maintain reasonably safe conditions for its customers.
He accuses Walmart of negligence, premises liability and negligent hiring, training and supervision. He seeks compensatory damages for past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, mental anguish, loss of mobility and function, future surgical or orthopedic treatment expenses and ongoing treatment.
Barber is being represented by Thomas M. Discon of Mandeville.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana case number 2:26-cv-16