BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has joined a 16-state coalition letter supporting a rule proposed by the U.S. Department of Justice to help streamline federal review of state capital murder convictions.
In support of the rule, the DOJ says the average time spent on death row is about 21 years. In Louisiana, as in other states, the time it takes to conclude a capital murder case can stretch for many years, and federal judicial review remains a significant impediment to timely resolution.
The DOJ’s rulemaking pertains to a provision of the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996. States are not required to provide free counsel to indigent inmates beyond their first appeal. However, if states choose to provide counsel for state post-conviction proceedings, Congress created procedures intended to expedite federal review by imposing strict deadlines and limiting avenues for further appeal.
No state has taken advantage of these special procedures, in part due to prior federal regulations. The coalition letter fully endorses DOJ’s proposed deregulation, which may result in a more efficient post-conviction review process for many states.
“Victims of the most heinous crimes committed in Louisiana deserve justice,” Murrill said. “Many of these families have waited too long – often decades – for accountability and finality in these cases. I made a promise to them that I would do everything in my power to move these cases forward and ensure justice is delivered for their loved ones.
“They deserve finality, and we will continue working to ensure the system delivers it. I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general in this effort.”
According to her office, Murrill continues to support lawful tools available to the state to carry out its duty to enforce capital punishment and to push back against unnecessary delays in post-conviction litigation that can prevent timely resolution of cases.
States joining Louisiana in the brief led by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall include attorneys general from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas.