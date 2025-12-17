BATON ROUGE, La. – A Baton Rouge Police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the department and numerous officers within the department, alleging they discriminated and retaliated against, and harassed him.
Officer Earnest Jones, of East Baton Rouge Parish, filed his lawsuit November 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.
The named defendants include the Baton Rouge Police Department, the City of Baton Rouge, the Parish of East Baton Rouge, and more than a dozen officers.
Jones, a Black officer, contends he had a “previously exemplary record” before supervisory personnel committed a “pattern of discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and procedural violations” against him.
“Plaintiff was subjected to a hostile work environment, retaliated against for engaging in protected activity, denied equal protection, and disciplined without due process,” his 13-page complaint alleges.
Multiple high-ranking supervisors participated in or ratified these actions, he alleges. In addition, he alleges the City and BRPD “maintained customs and practices” that enabled the violations and failed to discipline known misconduct.
Jones claims he submitted a detailed memorandum in October 2021, documenting “biased treatment, inconsistent discipline, and derogatory workplace conduct.”
This memorandum, according to his filing, outlined early signs of racial hostility and disparate treatment. However, the BRPD never acted on the concerns raised, he claims.
“The pattern of discrimination intensified significantly in 2023 after Plaintiff reported misconduct within the Department involving falsified police reports and inappropriate supervisory behavior,” his complaint states.
In 2023, Jones alleges he learned that a felony narcotics arrest report had been submitted under his name, despite the fact he had not authored it, approved it, or participated in the arrest. The approving officer, he claims, knew Jones had not written the report.
“Plaintiff immediately reported the falsification and confirmed in writing that he had nothing to do with the report,” his complaint states, adding that despite the seriousness of falsifying a criminal record, the BRPD took no disciplinary action.
“Instead, Plaintiff’s reporting of the falsification marked the beginning of a pronounced campaign of retaliation,” his filing states.
“Between late 2023 and mid 2024, Plaintiff became the target of systematic harassment by BRPD supervisors. He was singled out, scrutinized, and issued conflicting instructions that other non-Black officers were not subjected to.”
Jones alleges he arrived at work in early 2024 to find "racially derogatory images” posted on and around his cubicle.
Again, he reported the displays to his supervisor. However, his concerns were dismissed; the images were allowed to remain.
Jones alleges a fellow officer went as far as to make a death threat directed towards him.
“Plaintiff filed a formal written complaint on January 3, 2024 regarding the death threat and associated messages,” his complaint states. “BRPD failed to open an Internal Affairs investigation for months.”
Then, his payroll records began reflecting “irregular entries,” unexplained deductions, or missing compensation, he contends.
When Jones tried to file a grievance, his assigned union representative intentionally failed to submit the grievance, he alleges.
In March 2025, Jones was transferred under “retaliatory circumstances,” he contends.
“As a direct result of BRPD’s discriminatory and retaliatory conduct, Plaintiff suffered emotional distress, anxiety, sleep disruption, financial losses, reputational harm, diminished promotional opportunities, and loss of income,” the filing states.
“Plaintiff continues to fear additional retaliation because BRPD has demonstrated no willingness to correct the misconduct.”
Jones seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, back pay, front pay, emotional distress damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys' fees.
He is being represented by The Robinson Law Firm LLC in Baton Rouge.