NEW ORLEANS – A Texas man argues in a recently-filed federal lawsuit that a Louisiana contractor created a dangerous tripping hazard at a job site, causing him to fall “violently” and suffer “permanent” losses.
Plaintiff Ricardo Portillo filed his lawsuit January 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
The named defendants include Insulations LLC doing business as I&I Soft Crafts Solutions and John Doe. I&I is based in Louisiana, with its sole managing member, Jay Greiner, residing in Harahan, Louisiana.
“This case is about holding a contractor accountable when their untrained or unqualified employees create a dangerous tripping hazard in a high-traffic walkway at an active industrial job site by leaving out improperly stacked scaffolding materials and/or leftover materials,” the eight-page complaint states.
According to the filing, the fall broke Portillo’s left elbow and required “extensive” surgical procedures.
On March 1, 2025, Portillo was walking through a busy walkway while carrying out his duties for Performance Contractors, his employer at the time.
Performance Contractors is an industrial contractor that provides full-service construction services throughout the U.S., according to the suit.
At the time of the incident, Portillo was working at the Venture Global LNG Plaquemines facility in Port Sulphur, Plaquemines Parish, in Louisiana.
I&I’s employees had stacked scaffolding materials several feet high, the suit alleges.
According to the filing, I&I is a specialty contractor that provides a full range of soft craft services, including fireproofing, heat tracing, painting, refractory, scaffolding, and insulation services. The company was a subcontractor hired to handle scaffolding at the Venture Global facility.
“I&I holds itself out as highly capable, well trained, and experienced with a commitment to providing the safest scaffolding systems available,” Portillo’s complaint states. “The facts in this complaint establish I&I and its employees were far from capable, well trained, experienced, or safe.”
Unknown to Portillo at the time of the incident, several pieces of scaffolding materials were improperly and unsafely stacked, with some protruding outward.
“As Mr. Portillo walked through the area and turned, his clothing became caught on the protruding pieces, causing him to lose his balance and fall violently to the ground,” the suit states.
He allegedly sustained a severe fracture to his left elbow and has since undergone two surgeries. He contends he continues to suffer pain, impairment, and limitations because of the defendants’ “negligent conduct.”
Not only has he lost wages, both past and future, but Portillo contends he also has lost the ability to perform basic “household services.”
He seeks punitive damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, and attorneys’ fees.
Garner & Munoz in New Orleans and The Buzbee Law Firm in Houston are representing Portillo in the action.