BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A New York personal-injury law firm is unhappy with an investment it made to find new clients, claiming a $300,000 monthly investment has produced only four settlements so far.
Sanders Aronova Grossman Woycik Viener and Kalant sued Elite Accident Help Corp. July 21 in New York federal court over disappointing returns on a marketing plan to supply the firm with “qualified personal injury leads.” Most of them were rejected, the firm says, despite the heavy financial commitment it made.
Elite Accident Help was to provide marketing services like lead generation, search engine optimization and social media marketing, the suit says, in exchange for $300,000 each month starting in September 2025.
“Of the 265 leads Defendant delivered to Plaintiff between October 2025 and April 2026, 204 – approximately 7% - were rejected as unqualified and could not be retained as clients,” the suit says.
Rejection rates started at 62% but had climbed by March, when only 15% of leads were deemed valuable. For all that money spent, the Sanders firm said it filed 61 lawsuits – four of which have settled and the rest remain pending.
“Despite this documented and worsening performance, Defendant continued to accept $300,000 in monthly payments without disclosing to Plaintiff that it was, upon information and belief, incapable of delivering qualified leads anywhere near the represented volume, or that its marketing practices were producing a rejection rate that rendered the fee structure fundamentally unmoored from the value actually delivered,” the suit says.
Standing in the way of the firm’s day in court is an arbitration clause in its agreement with Elite Accident Help. The suit charges the company with fraud, which would nullify the clause, the Sanders firm says.
The fraud claim stems from allegations Elite Accident Help misrepresented its lead-generation capabilities at the time the contract was signed. Had the Sanders firm known the truth, it never would have agreed to the arbitration clause, it says.