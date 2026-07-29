AUSTIN - The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has issued a public warning to San Antonio Judge Stephanie Boyd, who told a defendant in her court to take a plea deal or face being passed around in prison for cigarettes and ramen noodles.
According to the commission’s findings, Judge Boyd, who presides over the 187th Criminal District Court, live streams her court proceedings on its YouTune Channel and engages in extrajudicial activities with viewers, such as hosting a book club, and allows them to comment during real time proceedings.
During a July 6, 2023 plea hearing, she injected herself into the bargaining process after a defendant rejected a plea agreement, asking him if he “was willing to accept the 20 years in prison offered by the court” and remarked that the case against him was a “life-sentence worthy case.”
During an Oct. 28, 2024, probation revocation hearing, Judge Boyd directed the court reporter to go off record while continuing to live stream. She told the defendant that it “appears that you want to go to prison to be passed around for cigarettes or dessert. Because that’s what’s going to happen to you.
“And I can tell you right now that your grandparents, your mother, probably doesn’t have enough money to put on your books so you won’t be passed around for ramen noodles, cigarettes, oranges, or whatever at the jail.”
In her sworn responses to the commission, Judge Boyd noted the seriousness of the charge that the defendant was facing and believed he was not taking it seriously.
The commission determined Judge Boyd should be publicly warned for inserting herself into the plea bargaining process, and failing to be patient, dignified and courteous to the defendants.
The commission also warned her for making public comments through the court’s YouTube Channel about pending proceedings in a manner which suggests to a reasonable person her probable decision.
CJC Nos. 24-0058 and 26-0278