SAN FRANCISCO — A new lawsuit has accused Google of violating users' privacy and allegedly violating federal law and national security directives by allegedly sharing bulk data about Americans' online usage and consumer habits with Chinese technology company Baidu and shopping site, Temu.
In July, attorneys with the firm of Edelson P.C., of San Francisco, filed suit against Google in San Francisco federal court.
The action was filed on behalf of named plaintiffs Corinne Pearson, identified only as a resident of California, and Melanie Crutcher, identified as a resident of Florida. However, the lawsuit seeks to expand the action to potentially include millions of Americans whose data was allegedly tracked and improperly transmitted to the Chinese companies.
Specifically, the lawsuit centers on allegations that Google has violated the so-called Bulk Sensitive Data Rule (BSD Rule) implemented by the U.S. Justice Department in 2025, under an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.
The BSD Rule prohibits tech companies from sharing "bulk ... sensitive personal data" those companies have collected from Americans operating online to any companies or entities linked to "countries of concern." China is included on the list of those "countries of concern" covered by the BDS Rule.
The federal government has asserted the BDS Rule is needed to prevent countries which may be adversaries of the U.S. from acquiring bulk data it can use to sidestep U.S. cybersecurity measures and "surveil, exploit, or model U.S. consumer behavior."
The lawsuit, however, claims Google has allegedly transferred bulk data it has collected through automated consumer tracking and targeting programs to Baidu, a tech company considered by the U.S. government to be affiliated with the military of the Chinese Communist government, and Temu, the popular online shopping site that is believed to have deep ties to the Chinese government, including through the regular collection and sharing of American consumer data.
The lawsuit claims Google has "maintained direct integrations" with both Baidu and Temu, as well as other Chinese companies, despite the BSD Rule order.
The lawsuit asserts this alleged conduct then should make Google liable under the federal Electronic Communications Privacy Act (EPCA), which prohibits companies from intercepting consumer communications online "with the intention of disclosing that data in furtherance of a criminal and tortious act."
The lawsuit asserts the alleged violation of the BSD Rule amounts to an illegal act.
"This case raises urgent questions at the intersection of privacy, commercial surveillance, and national security," the lawsuit said. "The U.S. government has determined that the export of Americans’ sensitive data to hostile foreign regimes constitutes an 'unusual and extraordinary threat . . . to the national security and foreign policy of the United States that has been repeatedly recognized across political parties and by all three branches of government.'
"Google ignored that warning. It must now be held accountable," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit also lodged claims under California privacy law, asserting Google's alleged sharing of the information with the Chinese companies also violated the California Invasion of Privacy Act.
The lawsuit seeks court orders directing Google to pay unspecified statutory damages, punitive damages and "disgorgement of profits" associated with its alleged conduct, plus attorney fees.
Google has not yet responded to the lawsuit in court.
Plaintiffs are represented in the action by attorney Brandt Silverkorn, of Edelson P.C.