HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Pennsylvania judge charged with strangling his wife and grabbing his adult daughter by the hair should be suspended while his criminal case plays out, a state board says.
The Judicial Conduct Board filed a petition for interim suspension without pay yesterday against Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge Michael Fanning, who was arrested earlier this week and charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation.
“The allegations contained within the felony charges and the other criminal charges pending against Judge Fanning undermine both public confidence in the judiciary and its reputation,” the petition says.
“If Judge Fanning is permitted to continue presiding over cases in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas during the pendency of these charges, the public’s confidence in the judiciary will continue to erode.”
Fanning has been on the bench as a family court judge in Philadelphia since 2014, but his future there is now in serious jeopardy. Cops said he and his wife were arguing Monday night when he began punching his wife in the face and strangling her, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
When his 30-year-old daughter attempted to intervene, he allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground, causing a cut on her face.
Bail was set for the 60-year-old Fanning at $100,000, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25.
The Judicial Conduct Board said Fanning “enjoys the presumption of innocence unless and until he is convicted.”