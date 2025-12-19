PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia prison guard is pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault of an inmate who has also sued him and the federal government over a rape that occurred in July 2024.
Michael Jefferson is ready to admit his guilt, court records filed Thursday show. He was indicted in May and faced a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, but now federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend at most 30 years.
“(T)he defendant has assisted authorities in the investigation or prosecution of his own misconduct by timely notifying the government of his intent to plead guilty, thereby permitting the government to avoid preparing for trial and permitting the government and the court to allocate their resources efficiently, resulting in a 1-level downward adjustment…” the plea agreement says.
A Jane Doe sued Jefferson and the United States three weeks ago in Philadelphia federal court. She appears to be the same woman cited in the criminal indictment, as her lawsuit says she was raped the same day the victim in the criminal case was.
The civil suit says Jefferson stalked Doe and raped her in what is known as the “dry cell” in the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia.
She’d been placed on suicide watch after attempting to take her own life during her transfer to FDC. The “dry cell” is in the Special Housing Unit, which is on a different floor of the facility from the general population area.
Bureau of Prisons staff are required to maintain constant visual observation of those in dry cells, while another officer is assigned to patrol and monitor the cells. The condition of these units is “deplorable and inhumane,” the suit says, and Doe was forced to remain naked with only a blanket inside.
With no running water or toilet, she was forced to use the bathroom in a jug or a bedpan. She went to sleep the night of July 5, 2024, but says she was awoken by Jefferson, who pinned down her arms and threatened her to remain quiet.
“Ms. Doe pleaded with Officer Jefferson to not rape her,” the suit says. “He instead snapped back, ‘Shut up.’
“He then proceeded to vaginally rape Ms. Doe and also attempted to rape her anally. He did not wear a condom and ejaculated into her and onto her shirt.”
The lawsuit claims the U.S. failed to provide proper monitoring and supervision to ensure the victim was not placed in the way of foreseeable harm.