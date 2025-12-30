PITTSBURGH – A Delaware County man is suing the Pittsburgh Pirates after breaking his ankle at a game.
Josh Garrison sued the Pirates, the City and Allegheny County this month with the help of lawyers at Morgan & Morgan. Garrison was in attendance when the Pirates hosted the Phillies on June 6 but apparently missed the Pirates’ walk-off win.
Instead, he suffered a fractured ankle that required surgery, thanks to a slippery piece of metal, the suit says.
“Plaintiff was walking on the bridge area within the stadium and when the… bridge transitioned to sheet metal to descend from said bridge, Plaintiff encountered a hazardous slippery condition, which caused him to fall,” the suit says.
The defendants are charged with building a defective condition, then failing to keep it up to code. Allowing fans to walk in that area was negligent, the suit claims.
Garrison is seeking compensation for his medical bills and pain and suffering – “He has been embarrassed and humiliated,” the suit adds. He’s represented by attorney Mark Malone.
It’s not the first case this year against the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh over an injury at PNC Park. Karen Wampler sued over a July fall on what she called an “uneven” sidewalk that caused a broken arm. That was also at a Phillies-Pirates game.