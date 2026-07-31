HOUSTON — Gravity has flipped, or at least a gravity chair has, according to a personal injury lawsuit brought against The Children’s Museum.
Seeking less than $250,000 in damages, Harris County filed suit against the museum on July 27 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on July 26 the county’s employee was at The Children’s Museum and sustained injuries while in the course and scope of his employment because of an “unreasonably dangerous condition” at the property.
Specifically, a gravity chair the employee was sitting in flipped, causing him to fall and land on the ground, breaking his neck.
The suit argues the defendant should have known about the dangerous condition, but failed to take steps to make the condition safe.
The county is suing for the medical and income benefits paid to its employee.
Harris County Attorney Abbie Kamin is representing the county.
Case No. 2026-50714
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HOUSTON - A man is suing an oil change company claiming that he slipped on oil.
Seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages, Rginald B. Oliver filed suit against Take 5 Properties on July 28 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on Feb. 13 Oliver visited a Take 5 Oil Change location for vehicle service, during which an employee requested he provide the vehicle’s transmission dipstick.
Oliver exited his vehicle to retrieve the dipstick. As he walked within the service area, he stepped onto an accumulation of oil on the floor, causing him to lose his footing and slip. As a result of the fall, he struck his head on the floor.
“The presence of the oil rendered the walking surface unreasonably slippery and unsafe for customers,” the suit states, adding that Take 5 failed to timely clean the oil spill.
Oliver is suing for his past and future medical expenses, pain and impairment.
The DeSimone Law Office represents him.
Case No. 2026-50913