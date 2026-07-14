HOUSTON - A dancer at a strip club is alleging she was injured after a pole fell apart during her routine.
Seeking more than $1 million in damages, Justice Myasia Brennan filed suit against Pleasures Gentlemen’s Club on July 11 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on June 1 Brennan was working as a dancer at Pleasures Gentlemen’s Club when she was injured.
“At approximately 11 p.m., Plaintiff ascended a pole on the stage to perform her dance routine,” the suit states. “Suddenly, the pole fell apart and separated from its mounting mechanism, and Plaintiff fell crashing to the ground.”
Brennan alleges the club negligently failed to provide a commercial-grade pole for its dancers and failed to provide her with a safe place to work.
She is suing for her medical expenses, pain, mental anguish and physical impairment.
The Law Office of Nhan Nguyen represents her.
Case No. 2026-46598
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HOUSTON - A woman is alleging she was bitten by a dog while delivering mail.
Seeking less than $250,000 in damages, Jasmine Burks filed suit against Michael and Rebecca Long on July 13 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on March 10, 2025, a dog owned by the Longs attacked and bit Burks when she was delivering mail to their address. As a result, she suffered injuries to her lower thighs.
“On information and belief, Defendants were aware that the dog was aggressive prior to (the incident), and allowed the dog to remain unrestrained at the time of the incident,” the suit states, adding that the defendants negligently failed to train and restrain their dog and protect people from their dog.
Burks is suing for her medical expenses, pain, mental anguish, disfigurement and impairment, lost wages, economic damages and non-economic damages.
The O’Hara Law Firm in Houston represents her.
Case No. 2026-46743