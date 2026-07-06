HOUSTON - A man who caught fire and fell off a ladder is suing a company claiming that the fire watch was not being attentive enough.
Alleging gross negligence, Logan Williams filed suit June 29 against the AMS Group in Harris County District Court.
According to his lawsuit, on May 2, 2026, Williams was working on a job site in Denton as an independent contractor placed on location by the AMS Group.
While on the job site, Williams was engaged in torch-cutting steel walls on a transformer unit in a substation while on an extension ladder in order to dismantle the transformer walls into manageable sections for transport and export to a scrapyard. He had successfully cut and removed one section of wall and began working on a second.
“While working on the second section, Plaintiff’s clothing became ignited and caught fire,” the suit states. “The rapid onset of flames caused Plaintiff to fall from the ladder and drop to the ground.”
The flash fire and subsequent fall caused Williams to suffer blunt force trauma burns, resulting in serious injuries to his arms, abdomen and back.
“Due to his serious injuries, Plaintiff received substantial medical attention and, likely, will continue to need substantial medical treatment in the future,” the suit states. “Plaintiff also sustained will in all likelihood continue to sustain in the future severe pain, anguish, impairment, disfigurement, and loss of earning capacity.
“Plaintiff’s body is burned and scarred and will never be the same as he was before the incident.”
Williams asserts AMS placed a fire watch on site, but that the fire watch was not positioned correctly, prepared or being attentive enough.
He alleges AMS acted with conscious indifference to his safety, entitling him to exemplary damages.
Attorney Ryan Zehl of Zell Law represents him.
Case No. 2026-43287